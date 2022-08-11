ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Man sentenced in scheme to sell info stolen from NYSDOL

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0BvC_0hDr4VKC00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has been sentenced for his role in a scheme to sell information illegally taken from the New York State Department of Labor. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Guy Cuomo, also known as “John Monaco,” 54, of Fredrick, Maryland, was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

In November 2021, Cuomo was found guilty of computer fraud , misuse of a social security number, aggravated identity theft, and related conspiracy charges.

DOJ said Cuomo worked for and managed companies owned by Jason “J.R.” Trowbridge in Frederick, Maryland, including Paymerica Corporation. DOJ said Paymerica researched where debtors worked and sold the employer information to debt collectors and companies selling information to debt collectors.

3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake

To get the place of employment information, DOJ said Cuomo and other members of the conspiracy pretended to be the debtors, created thousands of online unemployment insurance applications in the debtors’ names, and with the debtors’ personal information, including social security numbers, completed the applications and got the debtor’s last known place of employment.

After confirming that the debtors worked for those employers, Paymerica sold the employment information for about $90 per debtor. Over three years, DOJ said Paymerica made nearly $1 million selling the stolen information.

Two men charged with felony drug possession

DOJ said the company tried to get employment information for as many as 200,000 people from all 50 states. Paymerica sold the information of at least 12,000 people from 40 states.

His co-defendants pleaded guilty to the following charges and face the following terms of imprisonment when they are sentenced:

Defendant Charges(s) Maximum Prison Sentence
Jason “J.R.” Trowbridge, 42, of Frederick, Maryland Conspiracy, misuse of social security number, aggravated identity theft Agreed-upon sentence of 3 years and 3 months
Robin Chapin, 63, of Frederick, Maryland Conspiracy to commit computer fraud, accessing a protected computer and obtaining information, aggravated identity theft Two years for aggravated identity theft, maximum sentence of 10 years on remaining charges
Rebecca Fogle, 27, of Woodsboro, Maryland Conspiracy to commit computer fraud, accessing a protected computer and obtaining information, aggravated identity theft Two years for aggravated identity theft, maximum sentence of 10 years on remaining charges
Shamair Brison, 36, of Frederick, Maryland Aggravated identity theft Two years
Sarah Bromfield, 41, of Frederick, Maryland Aggravated identity theft Two years
Anna Hardy, 68, of Frederick, Maryland Aggravated identity theft Two years
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

(NewsNation) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator’s report...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
NEWS10 ABC

Judge rules Graham must comply with Georgia grand jury subpoena

(The Hill) – A federal judge on Monday ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a special grand jury subpoena from the Fulton County District Attorney, who’s investigating former President Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials into overturning the state’s 2020 election results. U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Woodsboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Large metal object falls from sky over Maine State Capitol, nearly hits police worker

(NEXSTAR) – A large metal object fell from the sky over the Maine State Capitol in Augusta, nearly hitting a police worker who was standing nearby. The object, weighing between 6 and 7 pounds, is believed to be a piece of aircraft debris that fell from “a large airliner on an international route,” the state’s Department of Public Safety announced.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Computer Fraud#Nysdol#Doj#Paymerica Corporation#Nysp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday said Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow 2020 general election loss in the state. Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following Trump’s election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line.   Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy