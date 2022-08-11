ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hochul signs NY’s Green CHIP bill

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGQ9t_0hDr4URT00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Just days after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Governor Kathy Hochul in Albany to sign New York State’s $10 billion Green CHIPS bill.

“What this is going to do is off set the cost of developing a semiconductor plant and we are going to do it in a very green way,” stated Hochul. “These incentives are going to be used for creating green vehicles, energy storage, clean energy, but also the process of creating these chips has to be clean too.”

The state will be requiring companies to use renewable energy for these projects.

“I want to make sure that every major chip company hears our message loud and clear: New York and Upstate New York is ready to power the future of America’s microchip industry,” said Senator Schumer.
“Because of our work, the future of chip manufacturing will be in Syracuse, not Shanghai. Batavia, not Beijing. The Capital Region, not China. Isn’t that a great thing for all of us?”

The governor said thanks to the newly signed federal and state legislation, New York will have a competitive advantage over other states also looking attract these types of companies.

New York is already home to some chip manufacturers such as Global Foundries which will be expanding its Upstate New York facility with funding from the federal government.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York State DEC expands drought watch

After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Chuck Schumer
NEWS10 ABC

NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line.   Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NY manufacturing activity sharply declines in August

New York State manufacturing activity plummeted in August, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Empire State Manufacturing survey report shows that general business conditions declined 42.4 points to end up at -31.3.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Senate#Green Chips#Global Foundries#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Large metal object falls from sky over Maine State Capitol, nearly hits police worker

(NEXSTAR) – A large metal object fell from the sky over the Maine State Capitol in Augusta, nearly hitting a police worker who was standing nearby. The object, weighing between 6 and 7 pounds, is believed to be a piece of aircraft debris that fell from “a large airliner on an international route,” the state’s Department of Public Safety announced.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
NEWS10 ABC

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

(NewsNation) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator’s report...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy