Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention
The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa
The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 16 (Fade Dodgers as Dogs?)
Today may be the day that you see a shooting star, find a four-leaf clover or experience another phenomenon. Well, the Los Angeles Dodgers are underdogs, something that has rarely happened this season, or any season in recent history. All it took was a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers and...
Fade Dodgers in Rare Underdog Spot vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face-off against the Milwaukee Brewers for the second-straight night, but today's game has an extra special twist to it. The Dodgers are set as underdogs to the Brewers, and it's only the third time all season that they won't be favored. WynnBET Sportsbook...
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Two Totals, White Sox Upset and Rangers-A's Pick for Tuesday)
The elite pitching matchups keep coming in Major League Baseball, as Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease face off on Tuesday night. We have a pick for that game and more, with odds via WynnBET and consensus sportsbooks. Let's dive in:. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Prediction and Pick.
MLB Best Bets Today (Keep Fading Yankees, Padres Until Bats Wake Up)
Monday's "best bets" in Major League Baseball went 1-2 last night; backing two sizable home underdogs in the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers. While the Nats came through with a big inning vs. the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee's bats went silent against the L.A. Dodgers and Julio Urías in a shutout loss.
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog
Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
'I did it mommy': Baseball player shares emotional call with mom after long journey to the MLB
After a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard finally got the call to join the Colorado Rockies in the MLB. His first call? To his mother.
