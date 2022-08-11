ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention

The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
MLB
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
HOUSTON, TX
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
FanSided

Fade Dodgers in Rare Underdog Spot vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face-off against the Milwaukee Brewers for the second-straight night, but today's game has an extra special twist to it. The Dodgers are set as underdogs to the Brewers, and it's only the third time all season that they won't be favored. WynnBET Sportsbook...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo

The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

