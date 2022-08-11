Read full article on original website
Nearly 7,000 crash patients have lost care since auto no-fault reform implemented
At least 4,082 health care worker jobs have been eliminated and 6,857 auto crash patients have been discharged from their full-time care due to the reforms to Michigan’s auto no-fault law passed in 2019, according to a survey released last week. Surveys were distributed between March 9 and May...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan school districts enhancing safety measures as they prepare for new school year
(WXYZ) — We are entering into the last days of summer which means the start of the school year is right around the corner. What is typically a joyous time for parents wanting a break is now being met with concern as some families express reservations about the safety of their kids returning to the classroom.
5 ways access to mental-health care has improved in Southwest Michigan, and 5 more things in the pipeline
KALAMAZOO, MI — Call it a silver lining of the pandemic. After generations of being an issue swathed in shame and stigma, mental health is finally getting the attention it deserves.
Michigan’s student safety program, OK2SAY got 6,255 tips in 2021, see the top 5 categories
LANSING, MI-- More people reached out to a confidential tip line in 2021 to report threats, violent behavior or mental health crises to help keep students, teachers and other staff in Michigan schools safe. OK2SAY, Michigan’s student safety program run by the Michigan State Police, received 6,255 tips spanning 30 categories...
Money Minute: How Michigan’s ABLE Account works for people with disabilities
Back in 2014, the federal government realized that for people with disabilities, life is very expensive. In order to help people with disabilities, the government established ABLE Accounts. Here’s how they work. Learn more in the video report above.
New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Michigan Big Tree Hunt seeks state's largest tree
(FOX 2) - Do you know where the biggest tree in Michigan?. That's the question on the minds of the managers behind the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, the annual competition that asks the public to identify the state's largest woody landmarks. The biggest trees identified will be entered into a register that tracks the country's largest trunks.
Pharma sales rep sentenced for prescribing expensive pain creams to MSU employees
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative was sentenced to a year in prison for agreeing to have expensive and medically unnecessary pain creams and patches prescribed to Michigan State University employees filled by pharmacies in Mississippi. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced Daniel Brown, of Dimondale,...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin to campaign with Tudor Dixon, give Michigan GOP keynote
In a midterm where Michigan’s Republican candidate for governor is emphasizing education issues to defeat the Democratic incumbent, the GOP is elevating a governor who paved that path to victory in a purple state last year. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will campaign with Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon, the...
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ hits Michigan stages with stops planned in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo
In celebration of the 25th anniversary edition of Mitch Albom’s best-selling book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Michigan’s Water Works Theatre Company is bringing the theatrical adaptation to stages across the state. The play — which tells the story of Albom and his former sociology professor Morrie Schwartz,...
A Saline resident is Michigan’s History Teacher of the Year
SALINE, MI - Adam Sakel wants students who take his history classes to have a better understanding of themselves, as well as know how to critically examine ideas and present their own ideas respectfully and persuasively. That learning process also should include hands-on activities to make the subject come alive,...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
148,000 Michigan residents may qualify for student loan forgiveness
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 148,000 Michiganders may qualify for student loan forgiveness. Michigan residents who work in public service, such as those who work for the state, have until Oct. 31 to see if they are eligible. Until that date, the U.S. Department of Education is offering public servants working in government and eligible non-profits a second chance to qualify for student loan forgiveness.
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Faygo brings back fan favorite flavor to Michigan not sold in state in years
It’s back! An old fan favorite flavor of Faygo soda pop is now on Michigan store shelves for the first time in more than a decade. Jazzin’ Bluesberry is now being sold in Michigan again after not being available in the state for at least 15 years. Even...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Novovax COVID-19 vaccine, more traditional type, now available in Michigan
The Novavax vaccine, a more traditional type that does not use mRNA technology to fight COVID-19, is now available in Michigan. Michigan received more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine, produced by Maryland biotechnology company Novavax Inc., and providers started placing orders on Aug. 5. The state evaluated orders on Aug. 8 and most sites received them by the middle of last week, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Chelsea Wuth said in an email.
The Kindergartener Who Got on the Bus and Never Came Home
Mount Morris, Michigan. 1970-something. It was the first day of school, and it was one particular young man's first day of kindergarten. He was the oldest child in the family, which meant this was a first for his mother too. The school bus picked the excited boy up in the driveway for the afternoon kindergarten session, and off he went.
