Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
WANE-TV
DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19,...
WLKY.com
Police: 35-year-old man dies in Jennings County motorcycle crash
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A 35-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Jennings County. According to police, Gerald Andrew Branam, of North Vernon, was riding his motorcycle on Aug. 12 on U.S. 50 near the intersection of N. State Road 3 when it crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
Bloomington police find missing toddler
UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
SWAT team called after woman fires gun into air on east side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fired a gun that went into an east side apartment overnight. IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of Twin Oaks Drive near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers had received a report of a […]
Prosecutor to announce death penalty decision in fallen Elwood officer case
The Madison County prosecutor will announce this week what punishment his office will seek against the suspect accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense.
Wave 3
3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
Fox 59
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car
INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
Autopsy report released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter
On Friday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Officer released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter.
WIBC.com
Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
IMPD 'Paint and Protect' program aims to help stop catalytic converter thefts
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is hosting an event to try to prevent catalytic converter thefts. They will paint them in bright colors and mark it with your license plate.
16-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Marion
Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs death penalty option against man accused of killing officer
As the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing Officer Noah Shahnavaz, it is asking for additional funding from the county council. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings is requesting an additional $50,000 for the 2023 budget in anticipation of filing the...
WTHR
IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center. The found a man...
