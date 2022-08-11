ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WLKY.com

Police: 35-year-old man dies in Jennings County motorcycle crash

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A 35-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Jennings County. According to police, Gerald Andrew Branam, of North Vernon, was riding his motorcycle on Aug. 12 on U.S. 50 near the intersection of N. State Road 3 when it crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center. The found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

