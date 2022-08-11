Read full article on original website
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
Kansas abortion amendment recount effort proceeds in 9 counties
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Those wanting a full recount of the failed Value Them Both Amendment failed to come up with the necessary funds to force a statewide recount. However, the Kansas Secretary of State reports there are enough funds raised to initiate a recount in nine counties. The counties...
Kansas City’s smallest run makes a huge difference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people put on their running gear today for a very special marathon. The run they took part in didn’t take much of an effort, but it made a huge difference. It wasn’t a 10K or even a 5K-run. It was a...
KCK Public Schools dozens of teachers short entering first day
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Public School District is short about 45-50 teachers heading into the first day of classes for all students Tuesday. That number is roughly the same as it was two weeks ago. This comes as schools across the country struggle to fill...
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City
Even if it's just preseason, Chiefs fans thrilled football is back. The results don't matter quite yet. But don't tell Chiefs Kingdom that, especially at Nick & Jake's in Overland Park. Family of 12-year-old killed by gun violence spreading awareness by giving back ahead of new school.
Double shooting at Kansas City convenience store
Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park.
Attempt to recount Value Them Both Amendment votes faces another challenge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Efforts to recount the failed Value Them Both Amendment hit a financial roadblock Monday morning. Melissa Leavitt had hoped to use assets as collateral to get the recount. On social media, Leavitt said Mark Gietzen offered his house as collateral. The Secretary of State has denied that request.
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal
A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop routes. Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students' choice of pronouns. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
Overland Park apartment proposal packs city hall with opponents
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - At least 100 people poured into Overland Park City Hall Monday night to show their opposition to a proposed apartment development at 135th and Antioch. As of 10 p.m., the meeting was still going on. It is being streamed online and can be watched by...
7th teen charged in connection with fatal shooting at Olathe park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seventh teen has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe Park in May. According court documents, the teen is 17 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He has been charged with first-degree murder. During...
Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students’ choice of pronouns
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Parents in Gardner, Kansas, gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. Jeff Miller, a board member, brought up the issue in a July meeting. The policy...
Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody
Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
Pet of the Day: Cindy Pawper
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Cindy Pawper, a 2-year-old retriever mix looking for her forever home. Cindy Pawper loves humans of all ages and all dogs. She has a lot of energy, but once she gets it all out, she enjoys hanging out on the couch watching a good movie.
No more Bird scooters in Leavenworth as pilot program ends
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - For some it’s good news and for others it’s bad news, but either way: The pilot program is ending in Leavenworth, Kansas, and there will be no more Bird scooters there after Sept. 9. The City of Leavenworth said in a Facebook post today...
KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
FORECAST: One more hot day, then cooler weather arrives
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
WHAT’S GOOD: Church donates classroom decorations, crafts for teachers
Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. |. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Parent in Turner School...
