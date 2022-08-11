ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas abortion amendment recount effort proceeds in 9 counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Those wanting a full recount of the failed Value Them Both Amendment failed to come up with the necessary funds to force a statewide recount. However, the Kansas Secretary of State reports there are enough funds raised to initiate a recount in nine counties. The counties...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas City’s smallest run makes a huge difference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people put on their running gear today for a very special marathon. The run they took part in didn’t take much of an effort, but it made a huge difference. It wasn’t a 10K or even a 5K-run. It was a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK Public Schools dozens of teachers short entering first day

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Public School District is short about 45-50 teachers heading into the first day of classes for all students Tuesday. That number is roughly the same as it was two weeks ago. This comes as schools across the country struggle to fill...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, KS
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Plains, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Kansas City convenience store

Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. |. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Gardner families protest proposal...
GARDNER, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharice Davids
Person
Laura Kelly
KCTV 5

Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal

A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop routes. Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students' choice of pronouns. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

7th teen charged in connection with fatal shooting at Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seventh teen has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe Park in May. According court documents, the teen is 17 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He has been charged with first-degree murder. During...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children
KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Cindy Pawper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Cindy Pawper, a 2-year-old retriever mix looking for her forever home. Cindy Pawper loves humans of all ages and all dogs. She has a lot of energy, but once she gets it all out, she enjoys hanging out on the couch watching a good movie.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No more Bird scooters in Leavenworth as pilot program ends

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - For some it’s good news and for others it’s bad news, but either way: The pilot program is ending in Leavenworth, Kansas, and there will be no more Bird scooters there after Sept. 9. The City of Leavenworth said in a Facebook post today...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FIFA
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: One more hot day, then cooler weather arrives

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

WHAT’S GOOD: Church donates classroom decorations, crafts for teachers

Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. |. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Parent in Turner School...
GARDNER, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy