The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
Bobby Flay Shares What He Really Thinks of 'The Bear'

When chatting with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who can resist asking what he thinks about this summer’s hit series The Bear (streaming on FX on Hulu)?. Like restaurant pros everywhere, Flay, 57, has thoughts about the drama, which follows a rising young fine-dining chef as he returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after his brother’s death. The show has been praised for its on-target depiction of working in a professional kitchen—everything from how the cooks interact with (and sometimes sabotage) each other to the aprons they wear and the main character sipping water from quart-size plastic deli cup.
