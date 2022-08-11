Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
Halle Berry Celebrated 56th Birthday With Sultry Instagram Snap
Halle Berry rang in her 56th birthday—and she made sure to look great doing it!. The actress celebrated her birthday with a stunning Instagram post that put her silver locks on display as the color from her recent purple makeover faded away. In the social media snap, the star...
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Are Actual Twins in Cute Dinner Date Photos
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter are twinning more and more each day. The two enjoyed a mother-daughter moment as they stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Los Angeles' Violet Bistro. The mom-of-three shared some snapshots on Instagram of the outing, showing appreciation for the time spent with her eldest child.
Bobby Flay Shares What He Really Thinks of 'The Bear'
When chatting with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who can resist asking what he thinks about this summer’s hit series The Bear (streaming on FX on Hulu)?. Like restaurant pros everywhere, Flay, 57, has thoughts about the drama, which follows a rising young fine-dining chef as he returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after his brother’s death. The show has been praised for its on-target depiction of working in a professional kitchen—everything from how the cooks interact with (and sometimes sabotage) each other to the aprons they wear and the main character sipping water from quart-size plastic deli cup.
Heidi Klum Opens Up About Oldest Daughter's Next Chapter in Life
As a new school year begins, Heidi Klum is getting ready to say goodbye to her eldest daughter. The America’s Got Talent judge revealed that 18-year-old Leni will be leaving for college this fall. Like most parents, Klum has mixed emotions, noting that she’s proud and excited while also...
Hoda Kotb Seemingly Addresses Savannah Guthrie Feud Rumors With Instagram Photo
Hoda Kotb appears to have had enough of the ongoing feud rumors involving her Today show co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie. In a new Instagram post over the weekend, Kotb seemingly put an end to the gossip once and for all, with a sweet photo of the two women sharing a friendly embrace.
Lady Gaga Performs Emotional Tribute to Tony Bennett During New York Concert
After two years of delays, Lady Gaga’s "Chromatica Ball" era is officially in motion. The stadium tour made its way to New York (but very much actually New Jersey) last night on August 11, 2022. “This is the biggest audience that has ever come to just see me,” Gaga...
Jay Cutler Responds to Kristin Cavallari's Comments About Their 'Toxic' Marriage
Jay Cutler isn't letting Kristin Cavallari have the last word after she called their former marriage "toxic" in an interview last week. The ex NFL star, 39, responded to The Hills alum's comments, calling it "comical" that she is still talking about their relationship over two years after it ended.
Zayn Malik Delights Fans by Singing One Direction Hit on Instagram
One Direction fans got a great surprise from Zayn Malik on social media on Aug. 15. The ex-member of the boy band that originally formed on The X Factor sang a little of One Direction's hit song "Night Changes" from the album Four, which came out in late 2014. Malik,...
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Vacation Photos for Peter Hermann's Birthday
While fans may be fully invested in the romantic life of Mariska Hargitay’s character Olivia Benson, her real-life relationship with Peter Hermann is just as swoon-worthy. In fact, Hargitay recently celebrated their love while wishing her partner-in-crime a happy birthday. The Law & Order: SVU actress shared two vacation...
Jennifer Lopez Sends Support to Britney Spears During Feud With Ex Kevin Federline
Jennifer Lopez shared some kind words with Britney Spears as the "Princess of Pop" clashed with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Recently, Federline spoke out in regards to the two sons he shares with Spears, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), and their complicated relationship with their mother. As Spears...
Anne Heche Revealed How She'd Like to Be Remembered in Resurfaced Interview
A 2017 video of Anne Heche talking about how she wants to be remembered has resurfaced following news of her tragic death. The Emmy-winning actress was pronounced dead on Friday, August 12, after she was involved in a fiery crash in Los Angeles last week. She was 53. Back in...
Watch Ghostface Follow Courteney Cox Home After 'Scream 6' Filming
Courteney Cox seems to be ready to kick back and relax after a few long months of shooting Scream 6. However, it doesn't seem like she's going to get a break just yet as her arch nemesis, Ghostface, followed her home from work on Sunday evening. The actress shared a...
Exclusive: Why Golden Buzzer Winners Chapel Hart Initially Said No to ‘America’s Got Talent’
The energy and joy displayed by Chapel Hart onstage on night seven of season 17 of America’s Got Talent was so infectious that even though all the Golden Buzzers for the season had already been awarded, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara with host Terry Crews all came together to award them a group Golden Buzzer.
Martha Stewart Reacts to Rumors That She's Pete Davidson's Next Girlfriend
After it was reported that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up, the internet wasted no time creating memes about who would be the next celebrity to be intertwined with the serial dater, Davidson. Fans pick of choice? None other than American chef, TV personality and businesswoman, Martha Stewart. Writer...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Series of Sunny Photos from Tropical Vacation
Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar surprised fans with a very candid video collage of photos from her recent beach vacation. As the montage shuffles through a series of sun-filled selfies, Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's familiar medley, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World", can be heard playing softly in the background. "Took two...
'Chesapeake Shores' Returns for its Final Season! Watch a Sneak Peek from the Premiere!
It's a bittersweet day for Chessies—fans of Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores. The show returns for it's sixth and final season this Sunday, August 14 and Parade.com has an exclusive sneak peek!. In the season 6 opener, we'll learn if Connor (Andrew Francis) survived after he collapsed at the end...
Exclusive: Katrina Law on Making ‘NCIS’ Without Mark Harmon and Living By Rule 15 in a ‘Dysfunctional Little Family’
The NCIS universe expanded in season 19 with the addition of Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and with Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) becoming a series regular. In the “Cast of Characters” exclusive bonus content from the DVD release, the two actors share their thoughts on joining the cast and the importance of Rule 15: Always work as a team!
