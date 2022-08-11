KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died, and another was injured in a shooting in West Knoxville early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe, a hookah bar located at 8111 Gleason Drive, at around 1:50 a.m. to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men that had been shot, according to police.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO