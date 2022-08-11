Read full article on original website
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
wvlt.tv
Ben Cathey's Forecast
wvlt.tv
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
wvlt.tv
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
wvlt.tv
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
wvlt.tv
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes in exchange for registering and titling vehicles has entered a plea agreement, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. After being indicted in October 2021 following an FBI raid at the Sevier County Courthouse,...
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
newstalk987.com
KPD Officer Arrested By KCSO
A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested and police powers suspend after being arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s office on Monday. According to officials, Officer John Pickens was arrested after a warrant was obtained that charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Pickens has been placed on administrative leave...
wvlt.tv
KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department apprehended a man wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after he was on the run for more than a year. Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March 9, 2021, according to previous coverage. He faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.
wvlt.tv
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
wvlt.tv
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died, and another was injured in a shooting in West Knoxville early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe, a hookah bar located at 8111 Gleason Drive, at around 1:50 a.m. to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men that had been shot, according to police.
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
WATE
Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
Work to rebuild Loudon County Courthouse progressing after 2019 fire
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Work continues to rebuild and restore the historic Loudon County Courthouse more than three years after a fire nearly destroyed the more than 150-year-old structure. A fire engulfed the upper floor of the courthouse on the evening of April 23, 2019, destroying the second floor...
Comments / 0