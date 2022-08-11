Read full article on original website
Michelle Visage Teases ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ & Reacts To The Surprise Emmy Nod For ‘Watcha Packin’ [Interview]
There are a lot of hard-working people in Hollywood both in front of and behind the camera. It’s hard to find one as busy as Michelle Visage, however. The star of late 80’s girl group Seduction spent over a decade in morning radio gigs until 2011 when she became a permanent judge on the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since then she’s toured the world, won an Emmy Award, won a PGA Award, appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” co-hosted “Drag Race” franchises on the BBC and “Down Under,” and, frankly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Last month, she saw herself earning another Emmy nomination not just for her contributions to “Drag Race” season 14, but for the program’s official interview aftershow, “Watcha Packin’.” A sign of just how much the Television Academy loves and respects the World of Wonder production.
‘The Fall Guy’: Emily Blunt Joins David Leitch’s Take On The Classic TV Series With Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling has no plans of exiting the action genre after “The Gray Man.” David Leitch doesn’t either after “Bullet Train.” The pair team up soon for their adaptation of the 1980s stunt-man/bounty hunter TV series “The Fall Guy.” The movie won’t be out until March 1, 2024, but Universal Pictures knows who’ll star across from Gosling, and Deadline has the scoop.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Moves From Starz To Peacock
John Wick prequel series The Continental is on the move. The series is moving from Starz to NBCU streamer Peacock. The unusual move comes more than four years after the project was first unveiled by the premium cable network. Sources have told Deadline that the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which recently acquired the rights to the John Wick movies, and comes as Starz has repositioned its brand over the last few years to focus more on female skewing series such as Outlander and series that fit specific demographics such as the Power franchise. It is...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment At the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)
The first time Sacheen Littlefeather encountered the Academy, in 1973, she was booed onstage at the Oscars, heckled with mock ululations and so-called “tomahawk chops” offstage and threatened with arrest and physical assault. Nearly half a century later, she will return to the Academy as an invited guest of honor for an evening of reflection at the Museum, featuring something she never dared to imagine: a formal apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.More from The Hollywood ReporterKendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Jeremy Lin, Naomi Osaka Shorts Have Qualified for Oscar Consideration (Exclusive)Korea Picks Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave'...
WB Reportedly Debating Whether To Bring Back Leslie Grace As ‘Batgirl,’ While Certain DC Projects Remain Question Marks
Sick of the DC Universe and all its loose lips, sinking ships, and various PR disasters? Sorry, there’s more to come, but suffice to say, for the last few weeks, ever since the “Batgirl” was canceled, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the company that’s seemingly in the press every day for one negative story after another. Either it’s something that their too-toxic-to-touch “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller did or got arrested for, or it’s some update on “Batgirl” that make the optics of canceling an Afro-Latinx-led project while continuing to support a film by an embattled white actor who has had the worst PR of 2022 look worse and worse.
‘Big Grrrls’ Creator Lizzo On Carrying The Flag For Plus-Size Dancers And How She Ensured “Everybody Felt Respected”
Lizzo may not want to show her face when doing an interview via Zoom but there’s no doubting the pop superstar is actually on the call. After all, who else would have a screensaver that says ‘100% That Bitch’? Here, the creator and host of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls—an unscripted series for Amazon in which the pop superstar searches for fly backup dancers—talks about the freshman show’s six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, and how she plans to prepare for the big night. DEADLINE: How did you find out about...
‘I Used To Be Famous’ Trailer: Ed Skrein Stars As A Former Boy Band Member Trying To Hit It Big Again In Netflix’s Feel-Good Drama
There are plenty of down-on-his-luck musician stories in films and TV series. However, the new Netflix film, “I Used to Be Famous,” hopes that there’s still a little more fuel in the tank as the film subgenre gets explored one more time. As seen in the trailer...
Aubrey Plaza on the origins of April Ludgate on 'Parks and Recreation'
Actress Aubrey Plaza joined Conan O’Brien for a recent episode of his ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ podcast to chat about her breakout role as April Ludgate on ‘Parks and Recreation.’
Don’t Look For A Rivalry Between ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ & ‘House of Dragons’ [TCA]
There are few series that have been cloaked in as much secrecy as “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Amazon Prime Video acquired the rights in 2017 for a massive $250 million and in the years since all of Hollywood (and “LOTR” fandom) have been curious about the creative direction for the prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal masterwork. Those details will slowly come to light once the program finally has its moment in the sun on Sept. 2. In the meantime, the large ensemble cast and its creators are in the early days of a massive press tour which continued this morning with a virtual Television Critics Association panel.
Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday, September 9th – Live from D23 Expo 2022
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Live from D23 Expo presented by Visa, Disney is streaming the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE to fans worldwide on Friday, September 9 at 1 p.m. PT. Tune in to the showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005225/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Disney Responds To Activist Investor Daniel Loeb’s Call For Changes, Reaffirming Confidence In CEO Bob Chapek And Pushing Back On Board Expansion Plan – Update
UPDATED with Disney’s response. Disney has responded to a letter from Third Point’s Daniel Loeb, reaffirming the leadership of CEO Bob Chapek and pushing back at Loeb’s call for an expansion of the company’s board. “We welcome the views of all our investors,” Disney said in a statement. “As our third quarter results demonstrate, The Walt Disney Company continues to deliver strong financial results powered by world-class storytelling and our unique and highly valuable content creation and distribution ecosystem. Under the leadership of Bob Chapek, the company has delivered this strong performance while navigating the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath, including...
‘Modigliani’: Johnny Depp To Direct His First Film in 25 Years With Al Pacino Producing
After years of controversy surrounding his tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard and a very public defamation trial, it appears Johnny Depp is ready to make his comeback. And though he’s already lined up some acting gigs, Depp is ready to take full advantage of his return by doing something he hasn’t done in decades—direct a feature.
New ”Petrov’s Flu’ Trailer: Kirill Serebrennikov’s Russian Dramedy Finally Hits US Theaters On September 23
Kirill Serebrennikov is already a director of note in his native Russia. Now that his last two films have competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in back-to-back years, he may also get the recognition he deserves stateside. His 2021 Cannes film, “Petrov’s Flu,” finally gets its US theatrical release this September, courtesy of Strand Releasing.
