Lady Lake, FL

Comments / 53

LBI*
4d ago

This is the future of America? They want high paying job but look like they this? He looks like a career Walmart candidate pushing carts. Too bad they dont bring back the draft.

Reply(4)
15
Steve H
4d ago

He was released on a $6K bond.....i.e. he came up with $600 to bond out of jail. Anyone up to placing bets on whether he'll stay out of trouble?

Reply(2)
8
Herman Stewart
4d ago

Looks like he moonlights as a botanical wonder....check out the cactus he's got sprouting out of his head...Incredible

Reply
11
 

leesburg-news.com

Woman on probation for hitting cop jailed on meth charge

A 32-year-old Leesburg woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine almost exactly a year after being arrested for battering a law enforcement officer. Brianna Darlene Klein, of 34951 Learn Road, was stopped by a Eustis police officer Saturday morning for not having any brake lights and for turning into Kars Mart, 1212 S. Bay St., without using a signal. The officer observed she was wearing her seat belt improperly, with it fastened behind her back. Klein said she the belt hurts her shoulder and fuse issue is why the brake lights don’t work, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Two women arrested on drug charges at Berry Park

Two women were arrested on drug charges after they were caught in a closed Leesburg city park early Sunday. Erica Lyn Davis, 39, of 2122 Mara Court in Leesburg, and 44-year-old Kelly Shawn Floyd, of Bushnell, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. At 12:38...
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion

TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
TAVARES, FL
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lady Lake, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A real estate agent is suing Bosshardt Realty, alleging the company carried out a conspiracy to wipe away a competitor in Gainesville. Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a swat raid in June of last year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, August 15

Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Joe Mullins Says Drug Dealer Sought to Sell Him Cocaine, So He Turned Him In. The Public Sneers.

Embattled political candidates running for re-election try, hope and pray for all sorts of things to turn their fortunes around. It’s safe to say that, at least since Prohibition, no candidate in Flagler County turned police informant on a drug dealer, as did Joe Mullins, the county commissioner who only weeks ago was disrespecting law enforcement, threatening a state policeman’s job and fabricating the support of two retired police associations he didn’t have.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man attempts to run over another man following an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting another man with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened...
GAINESVILLE, FL

