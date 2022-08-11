Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
'Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Screams Profanity at Producer When He Doesn't Get a Rose Tonight
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey decided which guys would be worthy of moving on to hometown visits on Monday night’s The Bachelorette. Season 19’s The Bachelorette is the first of the hit ABC reality show in which two women look for love. After a rocky start, they decided to separate the guys into two teams.
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Are Actual Twins in Cute Dinner Date Photos
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter are twinning more and more each day. The two enjoyed a mother-daughter moment as they stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Los Angeles' Violet Bistro. The mom-of-three shared some snapshots on Instagram of the outing, showing appreciation for the time spent with her eldest child.
Joe Jonas Reveals He Uses Injectables: 'We Can Be Open And Honest About It'
Jonas is the latest celebrity to offer candid insights about what they do to look a certain way.
‘Green Acres’: One Character Went On To Become a Prolific Soap Opera Villain
Green Acres star Judith McConnell began her career playing a doe-eyed country sweetheart. But she didn’t find her place in the industry until she branched off and took roles as a soap opera villain. McConnell’s first big break happened in 1969 when she played Mr. Drysdale’s bank assistant Jeanne...
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Vacation Photos for Peter Hermann's Birthday
While fans may be fully invested in the romantic life of Mariska Hargitay’s character Olivia Benson, her real-life relationship with Peter Hermann is just as swoon-worthy. In fact, Hargitay recently celebrated their love while wishing her partner-in-crime a happy birthday. The Law & Order: SVU actress shared two vacation...
Watch Ghostface Follow Courteney Cox Home After 'Scream 6' Filming
Courteney Cox seems to be ready to kick back and relax after a few long months of shooting Scream 6. However, it doesn't seem like she's going to get a break just yet as her arch nemesis, Ghostface, followed her home from work on Sunday evening. The actress shared a...
Bobby Flay Shares What He Really Thinks of 'The Bear'
When chatting with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who can resist asking what he thinks about this summer’s hit series The Bear (streaming on FX on Hulu)?. Like restaurant pros everywhere, Flay, 57, has thoughts about the drama, which follows a rising young fine-dining chef as he returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after his brother’s death. The show has been praised for its on-target depiction of working in a professional kitchen—everything from how the cooks interact with (and sometimes sabotage) each other to the aprons they wear and the main character sipping water from quart-size plastic deli cup.
Cardi B Says She Uses Onion Water to Wash Her Hair
Rapper Cardi B took to Instagram on Friday, August 12, to share the secret to keeping her hair healthy and shiny. But the revelation may leave fans a little teary. The “I Like It” singer divulged that she recently started washing her hair with the remnants of boiled onion water—something she used to do years ago, too—but don’t worry; she swears it isn’t as pungent as you’re probably thinking.
Paul McCartney Had a Strong Reaction to Elvis Presley’s ‘All Shook Up’
Paul McCartney had a strong reaction to Elvis Presley's "All Shook Up." The track became a hit in the United Kingdom during the 1950s and during the 1970s.
Adele reveals the story behind lyrics from her biggest songs: Watch it now
Of her late-2021 chart-topping single, “Easy On Me,” Adele says although, “It makes me think about how lost I was when I left my marriage,” the perspective of loved ones gave her the strength to be more patient with herself during tough times.
Exclusive: Why Golden Buzzer Winners Chapel Hart Initially Said No to Auditioning for ‘America’s Got Talent’
The energy and joy displayed by Chapel Hart onstage on night seven of season 17 of America’s Got Talent was so infectious that even though all the Golden Buzzers for the season had already been awarded, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara with host Terry Crews all came together to award them a group Golden Buzzer.
Halle Berry’s Complete Dating History, From David Justice to Van Hunt
When you’re as big a star as Halle Berry, your personal life is bound to make headlines. The beloved actress, filmmaker, and producer’s rise to superstardom has had its share of ups and downs, and Berry’s personal life hasn’t been immune to them either. The Monster’s Ball Oscar-winner’s love life has made headlines in the past, and now, we’re giving you a rundown of the men Berry has dated and been married to with a comprehensive timeline.
Soap Opera Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs passed away this weekend, she was 49. Griggs, who held roles in hit soap operas like One Life to Live and Another World according to IMDB, had been battling cervical cancer for some time prior to her passing. And her fight was one that the actress remained transparent about on social media up until her death.
Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia
Screen legend Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, authorities said Thursday, touting an upbeat sendoff for the late Grammy-winning actress. The cause of death was not stated, but the 73-year-old Newton-John had spent three decades trying to -- as she put it -- "win over" breast cancer.
Internet Reacts to Drake's Face Tattoo
Drake had the internet up in arms when he debuted his fresh ink. The skin art—a small tattoo of his mom's initials—is in a decidedly interesting spot, directly beneath his eye, almost semi-reminiscent of a teardrop. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper stunned fans with the...
Catching Up With Jim J. Bullock
If there were a Gen X game show called “Name That Sitcom Voice,” where you had to identify a voice from the silly shows we watched as kids and teens—wait, is that Tootie from The Facts of Life? Boss Hogg from The Dukes of Hazzard?—wouldn’t we all immediately know the voice of Monroe Ficus from Too Close for Comfort? I mean, TCFC wasn’t even a favorite show of mine when I was in middle school—I was definitely team Facts of Life (especially when they went to Paris!)—but TCFC was always on in the background and there was Monroe, sorta gay-seeming and -sounding but maybe just a big doofus, in the inane way that sitcoms of that period really weren’t more sophisticated than old-fashioned, schticky vaudeville routines.
