Environment

BBC

Heatwave: Hampshire crews tackle 800-tonne straw fire at farm

An 800-tonne pile of straw caught alight on a Hampshire farm amid extreme temperatures. Firefighters from across the county were called to tackle the blaze in Overton at about 18:30 BST on Thursday. Crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland, creating a firebreak. Flames spread to the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire

Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found

A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge

A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'

A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Skegness: Body of teenage boy recovered from the sea

A teenager has died after going into the sea in Lincolnshire. Emergency services were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a child under 16 in the water at Skegness. The body of the boy was found after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard, Lincolnshire...
HEALTH SERVICES
Weather
Environment
BBC

Brecon Beacons waterfall jumper airlifted to hospital

A male suffered suspected broken legs and a possible spinal injury after jumping from a waterfall, according to rescuers. The injured person, whose age has not been disclosed, was airlifted to hospital from Sgwd Gwladus in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon. Central and Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams helped...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two rescued by Somerset coastguards from sinking boat home

A rescue mission has saved two people from a sinking boat home. The vessel reportedly lost propulsion and was taking on water off Steep Holm in the Bristol Channel at about 09:40 BST on Saturday. HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response alongside local RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and Weston-Super-Mare's coastguard...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire

A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pilot lost control of helicopter before Dorset crash

A pilot who lost control of the helicopter he was flying was knocked out during the crash, a report found. The 50-year-old suffered minor injuries near Organford, Dorset, on 15 July 2021. He was flying from a private site in Dorset to an aerodrome in Somerset. Investigators said a number...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC

A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Leeds: Mother and one-year-old daughter missing

A woman and her one-year-old daughter have been reported missing from West Yorkshire. Police have issued an appeal to trace Aasia Majeed, 35, from Leeds, who was last seen by her family on Friday. Ms Majeed, who speaks mostly Urdu and has little English, has links to Harehills in Leeds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gower: Two rescued from burning boat after it caught fire

Two people have been rescued after their boat caught fire off Caswell Bay on Gower. Emergency services were called on Saturday, with HM Coastguard sending out the Mumbles RNLI lifeboat and Mumbles Coastguard Rescue Team. Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene. The 37ft (11m)...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Mountain Rescuers called up Ben Nevis for struggling dog

A mountain rescue team were called up the UK's highest mountain to bring back a dog that refused to budge. Maggie, a 35kg Turkish Akbash dog, had sore paws and refused to go further when the walkers she was with began their trek back down the hill. The three women...
ANIMALS

