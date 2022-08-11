ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

FFA hold food drive at the Missouri State Fair

As part of the Missouri FFA Day of Service, close to 1,000 FFA students, along with agricultural leaders, are holding a food drive at the Missouri State Fair. The “Drive to Feed Kids” food drive will pack 150,000 meals to distribute to families and children across the state.
MISSOURI STATE
Traffic changes on University of Missouri campus for move-in day

The University of Missouri released some road closures and changes ahead of students moving into dorms. Students will start moving in on Wednesday, August 17, and Thursday, August 18. Streets around the MU residence halls may be temporarily one way only. Parking along the streets could be restricted to 20...
COLUMBIA, MO
Investigation continues into Honor Flight accident involving motorcyclists

COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol officials continued to investigate Friday’s injury crash involving a dozen motorcyclists escorting veterans on a Central Missouri Honor Flight. Organization leaders said the crash was the first major accident since the program began 12 years ago. Central Missouri Honor Flight Rider Leader...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia City Council takes public feedback on proposed budget

COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council held the first of its planned three public hearings on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget for the city. A handful of public residents of Columbia voiced concerns over some aspects of the budget. Some city commissioners requested more funding from the city within the budget.
COLUMBIA, MO
Miller County man missing for almost a year

David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Manuel set for new role in Tiger defense

Columbia native Martez Manuel has been one of the Mizzou football team's biggest vocal leaders over the last few seasons. With the addition of new defensive coordinator Blake Baker this season, Manuel is set for a new role on the Tiger defense. Baker's scheme includes a position called the 'star,'...
COLUMBIA, MO

