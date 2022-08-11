Read full article on original website
FFA hold food drive at the Missouri State Fair
As part of the Missouri FFA Day of Service, close to 1,000 FFA students, along with agricultural leaders, are holding a food drive at the Missouri State Fair. The “Drive to Feed Kids” food drive will pack 150,000 meals to distribute to families and children across the state.
Traffic changes on University of Missouri campus for move-in day
The University of Missouri released some road closures and changes ahead of students moving into dorms. Students will start moving in on Wednesday, August 17, and Thursday, August 18. Streets around the MU residence halls may be temporarily one way only. Parking along the streets could be restricted to 20...
MU students will start earning commission when selling tickets to sports games
Columbia — A new initiative will allow University of Missouri students to earn a 20 percent commission when selling tickets to any University game. According to the news release, this is the nation's first program of its kind. Once the online form to participate in this new program is...
Investigation continues into Honor Flight accident involving motorcyclists
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol officials continued to investigate Friday’s injury crash involving a dozen motorcyclists escorting veterans on a Central Missouri Honor Flight. Organization leaders said the crash was the first major accident since the program began 12 years ago. Central Missouri Honor Flight Rider Leader...
Columbia City Council takes public feedback on proposed budget
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council held the first of its planned three public hearings on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget for the city. A handful of public residents of Columbia voiced concerns over some aspects of the budget. Some city commissioners requested more funding from the city within the budget.
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
Traffic temporarily restricted due to motorcycle crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A woman sustained minor injuries after a crash in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash happened at the 1100 block of Highway 54 West. The release stated that Kayla Donath of Shelbyville was traveling in the...
Roy Lovelady takes his seat as the new Third Ward Columbia City Council member
Columbia — Roy Lovelady was sworn in as the new member to Third Ward Columbia City Council on August 8, 2022. In April Lovelady was up against Karl Skala in rare tie election for City Council , which then lead to Lovelady winning the run-off election by 151 votes.
Manuel set for new role in Tiger defense
Columbia native Martez Manuel has been one of the Mizzou football team's biggest vocal leaders over the last few seasons. With the addition of new defensive coordinator Blake Baker this season, Manuel is set for a new role on the Tiger defense. Baker's scheme includes a position called the 'star,'...
