nbcboston.com
Falling Airplane Part Nearly Kills Officer at Maine State Capitol
An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed to the ground just outside of the Maine State Capitol building last week, narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 lb. part to fall, according to Maine's...
nbcboston.com
Airplane Part Falls From the Sky, Nearly Hitting Maine State Capitol Worker
An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed outside the Maine State Capitol building last week, landing with loud bang and narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 pound metal sleeve to fall, according to...
nbcboston.com
Education Leaders Vote to Raise MCAS Graduation Requirements
The state board of education voted Monday to raise the minimum score that this year's incoming freshman class and at least the four classes that follow will have to attain on the MCAS test in order to graduate high school, a controversial decision that was blasted by teachers union officials and a handful of lawmakers.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns
Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Shoppers Cash In on Tax-Free Weekend
Sunday is the final day to cash in on the tax holiday in Massachusetts. For many store owners across the Bay State, this weekend is busier than Black Friday. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts says this year, because consumers are cautious about inflation, shoppers are expected to see discounted prices.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures
How bad is traffic expected to get during the Orange and Green line shutdowns starting in the next week? Bad enough that the head of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely, if they can. About 100,000 people take the MBTA Orange Line every day...
nbcboston.com
Masks Won't Be Required in Mass. Schools This Year, Officials Announce
Massachusetts public health and education officials are not recommending mask mandates, broad-sweeping testing, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools this coming fall. Officials are urging school district to instead focus their COVID-19 mitigation strategies on vulnerable and symptomatic people this coming school year. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and...
nbcboston.com
Trouble on the T
Keeping up with the issues that have been affecting subway, commuter train and bus service across the Boston area, including train crashes, derailments and fires; escalator malfunctions; a federal investigation and more. MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures. Officials expect additional congestion on Boston area...
nbcboston.com
New Massachusetts COVID Quarantine Guidelines: What to Do If You Test Positive
New guidelines surrounding COVID protocols have been put into place, with the changes being driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, according to federal health officials. The revised recommendations, announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control...
nbcboston.com
Showers to Roll Through Area Wednesday, But Not Enough to End Drought
The battle over rain is waging in the skies above us. Parched landscape, streams and rivers down to a trickle, fall foliage hanging in the balance – there’s a lot riding on the water. At this critical time, you’d think the guidance (models we use to forecast) would be in cahoots about the storm track and amounts of rain we’re expecting.
nbcboston.com
A Change in the Air? New England Feels Brisk, Fall-Like Evenings
A gorgeous, almost fall-like weekend is bringing smiles to much of New England. Our afternoons are fabulous, highs remain in the upper 70s for most and our nights have finally cooled down to the 50s. You can expect to see humidity on the lower side from today through early Monday....
nbcboston.com
Pleasant Start to Work Week With Chance for Storms Ahead
It's a beautiful start to the new work week with temperatures close to average along with low humidity, once again. High pressure will be our dominant feature providing an onshore flow keeping temperatures a bit cooler than what we saw Sunday along the immediate coast. Most of the region will...
