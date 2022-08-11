ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSDK

Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next

ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Medical Emergency#St Louis University#South Tucker#Monte Chambers
KMOV

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
FOX2now.com

The ‘T’ STL shows how to respond to bullet wounds, drug overdoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 911 call is the first action to take for a medical emergency. But minutes – and even seconds – count when a life is on the line. A local organization is working to make sure that all citizens are aware of the critical steps to take to help save a life before medical personal arrive on the scene. The St. Louis-based The T (“T” stands for “trauma”) provides hands-on training on how to help treat bullet wounds and drug overdoses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
5 On Your Side

2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX2Now

Meth bust in Montgomery Co. traffic stop leads to 2 arrests

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a Montgomery County traffic stop leads to a methamphetamine bust Friday night. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Paul, 42, of Troy, Missouri, and John Golden, 29, of Cuba, Missouri in the investigation. Both face pending charges for delivery/possession of a controlled substance.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy