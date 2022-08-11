Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of S. Jefferson Avenue in the Marine Villa neighborhood of St. Louis.
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Family of slain mom and community plea for an end to gun violence in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Countless hugs, comfort and support for the parents of D'Asia Bowers. They are suddenly mourning their 25-year-old daughter. "She was a free-spirited person. She loved animals. She loved nature," said Shantasha Love, Bowers' mother. Police say a stray bullet hit Bowers as she drove near Broadway...
New plea from mother of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash
The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker killed last November believes we need to start teaching our children about work zone safety.
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated to investigate Belleville homicide
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Belleville man Friday. In a tweet announcing the activation, the Major Case Squad said at about 10:45 p.m., Belleville Police Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the 9800 block of West Main Street in Belleville.
St. Louis County Police train annually for school shootings since 2010
Thousands of kids are getting ready to head back to class and school safety is on the minds of many. This is especially true after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a school shooting.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next
ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
‘It affected one of our own:’ 25-year-old woman honored after her shooting death
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Balloons filled the sky in the 2500 Block of North Broadway Friday to remember the life of 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers. “She was my daughter, and I was her mother. I appreciate even the testimony to my children who are still alive that if you do what is right that heaven belongs to you,” says Bowers’ mother Shantasha Love-Davis.
Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man who already served time in prison for harassing women online with violent fantasies again faces similar charges. KMOV reports a grand jury has indicted 53-year-old Robert Merkle on charges accusing him of threatening and cyberstalking five people since October 2021. Officials said Merkle...
The ‘T’ STL shows how to respond to bullet wounds, drug overdoses
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 911 call is the first action to take for a medical emergency. But minutes – and even seconds – count when a life is on the line. A local organization is working to make sure that all citizens are aware of the critical steps to take to help save a life before medical personal arrive on the scene. The St. Louis-based The T (“T” stands for “trauma”) provides hands-on training on how to help treat bullet wounds and drug overdoses.
Quadruple shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 3
ST. LOUIS — One person died and three people were injured in a shooting outside the Sweet Timez nightclub at 5166 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Friday morning. According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m., and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries. The...
St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
Meth bust in Montgomery Co. traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a Montgomery County traffic stop leads to a methamphetamine bust Friday night. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Paul, 42, of Troy, Missouri, and John Golden, 29, of Cuba, Missouri in the investigation. Both face pending charges for delivery/possession of a controlled substance.
1 killed, 3 injured in north St. Louis shooting
A shooting investigation is underway in north St. Louis Friday morning. Police said one person was killed and three others were injured.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
