Lee’s Summit man sentenced for 4 bank robberies in 2 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man will spend 15-years in prison for robbing four banks.

Joseph, P. Hall, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery in January,

He admitted stealing $7,025 from a Raytown Bank of America branch on June 2, 2021. He also admitted he robbed Great Southern Bank in Lee’s Summit the next day.

According to court documents, Hall robbed four banks over a span of 15 days. In addition to the robberies he admitted committing, prosecutors also believe Hall robbed a Security Bank of Kansas City branch in Lee’s Summit on May 24, 2021, and a Community America Credit Union in Independence on June 7, 2021.

Each of the four bank robberies involved threatening conduct and statements, including Hall’s threats to kill or shoot tellers unless they complied with his demands.

According to court documents, Hall took more than $21,000 from the four banks.

Investigators received a tip that led them to an Independence hotel. They located Hall inside one of the rooms. As soon as Hall noticed officers he barricaded himself inside for two-and-a-half hours.

Court documents show officers spoke with Hall, and he admitted that he was a convicted felon and had been in possession of a firearm. Hall eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Hall’s previous convictions include burglary and a felony conviction for theft that involved breaking into a church and stealing more than $500 in property.

A judge designated Hall as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions. Because of his prior crimes, Hall will serve the latest sentence without the possibility of parole.

