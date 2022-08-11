Read full article on original website
Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo
A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
