Benton Harbor, MI

Health Dept. offers scholarships for lead-based paint removal certifications

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is working to support training initiatives and increase the amount of people who are certified to conduct lead-based paint hazard removal in the city of Benton Harbor and throughout the state.

In doing so, MDHHS will provide training scholarships.

The department says there are many homes in the Benton Harbor area and other areas of Michigan that need to have lead-based paint hazards removed.

This, however, requires additional trained staff to complete the work.

Construction firm staff and general laborers interested in removing lead-based paint hazards can receive training and state certification for free through a Lead Workforce Scholarship .

The worker course covers three days of training and does not require any prior experience.

A four-day supervisor certification for people with two years of construction-related experience is also available.

Once someone completes training, they will take an exam from the state to complete their certification.

MDHHS must approve training applications before someone can take the courses.

For more information, head to the MDHHS website or call the Lead Workforce at (517) 275-2994.

Comments / 0

 

