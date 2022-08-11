ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Nonprofit HeARToscope hopes to bring new eyes to West Greenville, youth projects

By Ryan Harper
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving back to the community always brings a smile to your face.

HeARToscope CEO Deborah Sheppard has big plans for Greenville. HeARToscope is a nonprofit organization that uses art to showcase community, equity and relationships within Greenville. Deborah Sheppard, who has degrees in psychology and sociology and is certified as a therapeutic art life coach, advocates for education, creativity and healing.

In the video, Deborah Sheppard speaks about the mission of HeARToscope, different programs and hopes for the future involving the organization.

With many projects involving murals that bring attention to the western part of Greenville, project artists Rakia Jackson and Kid Graves also speak on what it takes to create these murals in town.

