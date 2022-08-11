ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Field of Bad Dreams: Kansas corn crops struggle in outlier year for heat, drought

By Jacob Kittilstad
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcIhg_0hDr0EQF00

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Cornfields were the backdrop for MLB’s Field of Dreams game Thursday night. But given this year’s hot weather the crop isn’t doing great in Kansas.

According to USDA statistics, the vast majority of corn crops in Kansas — more than 70% — are not doing well. That figure puts 2022 as a far outlier from the past five years.

The heat can mess up the silk on the ear, explained Dave Hurrelbrink, board president at the Agriculture Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

“Let’s call it what it really is. It’s hot. It’s dry,” he said.

MLB considering future ‘Field of Dreams’ game sites: Here are some ideas

“Heat is the main thing. When it’s dropping, it’s pollen what have you and trying to get those ears to fill out. That’s where we really stumble and fall,” Hurrelbrink said.

“A little bit west of there, they’re already combining corn. So it’s that dry, and it’s that ahead of schedule,” Hurrelbrink said.

Corn growth conditions including “silking” have been rated worse this year by farmers than any year in the past five years. That’s according to officials with the USDA who say even irrigated fields are having issues.

And it gets worse the more west you go, with the expectation that far more crops than typical will be complete losses.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up for daily forecasts and Joe’s Weather Blog in your inbox

It’s a stressful situation for farmers investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in the crop.

So MLB’s Field of Dreams game is fantastic this year not just in evoking the imagery of ghostly players, but also in presenting regional cornfields at an unrealistic standard.

“That corn is artificially tall. They irrigate it. They take care of it. It’s more cared for than your nicest lawn,” Hurrelbrink said.

According to the USDA, 73% of all topsoil at Kansas cornfields are short on moisture.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Hot Weather#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas abortion recount moves forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
MLB
KSN News

49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy