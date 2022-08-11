Read full article on original website
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon. The first shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head. He later died from his injuries.
Person shot outside of north St. Louis county Seven Eleven
There was another shooting Monday night just before 9:30 p.m.
Second St. Louis man sentenced for gun crimes after deadly 2020 triple shooting
ST. LOUIS — The second of two St. Louis men charged in connection with a 2020 triple shooting that killed a man and wounded two others was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison. U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Antonio J. Naylor, 23, who pleaded guilty in...
Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
Suit alleges East St. Louis man mistaken for intruder, fatally shot by cousin
BELLEVILLE - A lawsuit alleges an East St. Louis man was fatally shot by his cousin when he mistook the decedent for an intruder. Plaintiff Amiah Thames, acting as administrator of the estate of Dale Byrum, filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants... ★ FURTHER...
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Man shot, killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed another man Sunday after an altercation in north St. Louis County.
KMOV
Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
Plea hearing postponed for former St. Louis area officer charged for assaulting man during arrest in 2019
ST. LOUIS — A former Woodson Terrace police officer was expected to plead guilty Monday instead of going to trial for kicking and hitting a man he was arresting in 2019. In the courtroom Monday, David Maas's attorney said the hearing will be continued until Tuesday morning and said “we still need to work some things out.”
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot near Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot near Downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Washington Avenue and North 18th Street at around 3:14 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the chest when they arrived on the scene. The...
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed North City cellphone store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store in North City on August 8. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The man walked into the store in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 6:00 p.m., showed a gun and announced a robbery before he took cash and fled, officers say.
2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-month-old girl in north St. Louis County is the latest-known juvenile victim to suffer from a fentanyl overdose. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, this overdose is the 10th incident in St. Louis County involving a child and fentanyl. "We hear...
tncontentexchange.com
Man struck, killed in city’s North Riverfront neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police were working to identify a man who was struck and killed by a car just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the North Riverfront neighborhood. A 30-year-old woman told officers she was driving south in the 6500 block of Hall Street when she saw the man walk onto the road from the west shoulder, according to police.
edglentoday.com
Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
