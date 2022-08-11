ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon. The first shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head. He later died from his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
FLORISSANT, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Man fatally shot in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man on Monday afternoon died of a gunshot wound at a St. Louis hospital. He arrived at a hospital just before 4 p.m. after having been shot in the head, according to police. He died shortly thereafter, and has not yet been identified. The man,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot near Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot near Downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Washington Avenue and North 18th Street at around 3:14 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the chest when they arrived on the scene. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man struck, killed in city’s North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police were working to identify a man who was struck and killed by a car just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the North Riverfront neighborhood. A 30-year-old woman told officers she was driving south in the 6500 block of Hall Street when she saw the man walk onto the road from the west shoulder, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL

