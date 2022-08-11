ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon. The first shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head. He later died from his injuries.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO