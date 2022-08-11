Cadillac ranked well in the recent J.D. Power 2022 China Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, securing a second-place finish overall among Luxury ICE brands. Now in its third year, the J.D. Power 2022 China TXI Study examines new-vehicle owners’ perceptions with regard to 29 “advanced technologies” and 13 “basic technologies” when first introduced in the market. The TXI Innovation Index consists of the Technology Execution Index and Market Depth Index, which are equally weighted to measure how individual automotive brands bring these various technologies to market in terms of the level of adoption for new technologies and the quality of execution.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO