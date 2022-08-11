Read full article on original website
Related
GM To Reimburse 2022 Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT4 Buyers For Missing Accessory Grille
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain 2022 Cadillac XT5 and 2022 Cadillac XT4 models to address an issue related to a missing accessory grille. The problem: some 2022 Cadillac XT5 customers who purchased the LPO-level / dealer-installed Gloss Black grille (RPO code SJ9) never received the grille. Additionally, some 2022 Cadillac XT4 customers who purchased LPO-level / dealer-installed Grille, Galvano surround with Galvano finish (RPO code SJA) never received the grille.
Cadillac Brand Average Transaction Price Drops 6.4 Percent In July 2022
The average transaction price of a new Cadillac vehicle fell by 6.4 percent year-over-year in July 2022 as demand for new luxury vehicles cooled off. According to data compiled by Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, the American automaker’s ATPs stood at $70,603 in July 2022, down 6.4 percent year-over-year from $75,424. While the brand saw ATPs fall on a year-over-year basis, they rose by 0.6 percent from June, when it recorded ATPs of $70,205.
Cadillac Ranks Well In J.D. Power 2022 China Tech Experience Study
Cadillac ranked well in the recent J.D. Power 2022 China Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, securing a second-place finish overall among Luxury ICE brands. Now in its third year, the J.D. Power 2022 China TXI Study examines new-vehicle owners’ perceptions with regard to 29 “advanced technologies” and 13 “basic technologies” when first introduced in the market. The TXI Innovation Index consists of the Technology Execution Index and Market Depth Index, which are equally weighted to measure how individual automotive brands bring these various technologies to market in terms of the level of adoption for new technologies and the quality of execution.
Exploding Chevy Traverse Airbag Triggers Lawsuit In Michigan
A lawsuit has been filed against General Motors in Michigan over claims that a defective airbag contributed to the death of a woman who was involved in a crash in her Chevy Traverse mid-size crossover last summer. According to an Associated Press report, Michigan resident Marlene Beaudoin was driving her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brand-New GMC Sierra HD Gets Stolen With Tow Truck: Video
An excited GM customer in Arizona was left shocked after the brand-new 2022 GMC Sierra HD that he waited six months to receive was stolen right out of his driveway after just two days of ownership. As reported by local NBC affiliate 12 News, the thief backed a Ford tow...
GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque
GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Recalled For Third-Row Seat Belt Buckle Issue
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2021 and 2022 model year Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban full-size SUVs due to an issue related to the third-row seat belt. The problem: in affected vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the...
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease remains available nationwide for $719 per month for 39 months on the 2022 Chevy Suburban 4WD LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. No other incentives are available this month. Chevy Suburban Incentives. Chevy Suburban lease offers in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X: The Go-Anywhere Truck
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving on scene with modern exterior styling, a tech-laden cabin and, perhaps most importantly, a new off-road-focused Canyon AT4X trim level. The Canyon AT4X is one of the more exciting additions to GM’s portfolio for the 2023 model year, so let’s take a closer look at what makes this go-anywhere pickup special.
Chevy Seeker Debuts New Brand Features
In addition to introducing the latest evolution of Chevrolet’s design language, General Motors announced that the newly revealed all-new Chevy Seeker also debuted new advanced features for the Chevrolet brand. The automaker has announced that the all-new Chevy Seeker will be the first vehicle equipped with the latest technology...
Cadillac Becomes Official Vehicle Of The US Open
Cadillac and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) have inked a multi-year sponsorship deal designating Cadillac as the official vehicle of the US Open tennis tournament. Cadillac replaces the former US Open official vehicle sponsor, Mercedes-Benz. Cadillac will assume its role as official vehicle sponsor this year at the 2022...
2022 Chevy Colorado Units Shipped Without Hood Insulators
GM has decided to ship certain 2022 Chevy Colorado units to dealerships without hood insulation, likely due to an ongoing shortage of insulation material or another related component. In a communication sent to dealers this week, GM confirmed some 2022 Chevy Colorado units would leave its Wentzville plant in Missouri...
C8 Corvette Stingray Supply Running At 5 Days In August 2022
As anyone who’s been paying attention will tell you, demand for the new Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is (and has been) through the roof. As such, it should come as no surprise that Corvette Stingray supply is currently running at an extremely low level, per GM Authority sources. GM...
2023 GMC Acadia Gets New Volcanic Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Acadia adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Metallic, Ultra Blue Metallic, and Volcanic Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Volcanic Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors offered...
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up 61 Percent In July 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales increased 61 percent to 3,002 units in July 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the fifth sixth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units.
Chevy Blazer Discount Offers $1,250 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Blazer discount again offers $1,250 Customer Cash on the 2022 Blazer, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days along with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, a...
Former GM VP Head Of Global Design Ed Welburn Discusses Career: Video
Among the many talented automotive designers to work for General Motors, Edward T. Welburn is undoubtedly one of the greats. With a career at GM that spans more than four decades, Welburn successfully built up a long list of accolades and accomplishments over the years, and now, the former GM VP Head of Global Design is discussing his automotive design career in the following seminar video.
Here Is The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
GM just pulled the sheets on the new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison, expanding the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 lineup with a fresh next-level off-roader that follows in the footsteps of the Chevy Colorado ZR2. Built in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison elevates...
GM Benchmarking Ferrari SF90 Stradale As C8 Corvette Zora Rival
The Chevy Corvette C8 is already a game changer, offering world-class mid-engine performance to take on some of the most potent speed machines on the market. That said, GM is far from done with the C8, with plans to release the Corvette Zora as the forthcoming range-topper of the lineup. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught The General benchmarking the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a rival to the upcoming C8 Corvette Zora.
2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss Spotted In Blue
Making its grand entrance late last month, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup truck, ushering in a new exterior design, a completely overhauled interior, and a new powertrain to boot. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss with the following GM Authority photos.
