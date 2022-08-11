ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school football preview: EPC coaches talk about buildup to season

By Kimberly Wooten, Courtney Layton, Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the high school football season is just around the corner.

As teams wrap up their fall workouts and prepare to play under the Friday night lights, 9OYS is checking in with local coaches to learn more about what we can expect from Eastern North Carolina teams this year.

Coaches in the Class 2-A Eastern Plains Conference met on Wednesday with the media to talk about how the preseason has gone and their expectations for their own team and the league.

