Death investigation into teacher stabbed more than 20 times reopened after ruled suicide

The death of Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old teacher found dead of more than 20 stab wounds inside her locked Manayunk apartment in 2011, will now be re-reviewed by the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Greenberg's family has long sought to get her suicide ruling changed to homicide or undetermined.

She was discovered by her fiancé in January 2011 at the Venice Lofts on the 4600 block of Flat Rock Road.

The city's Medical Examiner's Office initially ruled her death a homicide but then later changed it to suicide after information provided by police.

"This has taken 11 years, we want justice for our daughter, and maybe this will bring justice for others too," Ellen's father, Josh Greenberg, told Action News.

Attorney Joe Podraza, who is representing the Greenberg family, added, "I'm ecstatic. I think for the first time we might get an objective assessment of the case with somebody who will honestly look at it."

Podraza has filed two lawsuits against the City of Philadelphia on behalf of the Greenbergs.

Podraza says new evidence including information from a deposition from the Medical Examiner's Office should be enough to change the ruling.

In 2019, the family of Ellen Greenberg asked for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office to rereview the case. However, District Attorney Larry Krasner sent the case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office because he had previously represented the Greenbergs.

The Attorney General's Office agreed with the suicide determination. But in July 2022, the AG's Office kicked the case back to Philadelphia, saying:

The Philadelphia DA then referred the case to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The Chester County DA's Office issued this statement, "Our office has accepted this referral from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. We have assigned an investigator and prosecutor to review it."

The city of Philadelphia released a statement Tuesday night saying, "We recognize and appreciate the immense pain this incident has inflicted. At the same time, whether or not the Chester County DA is investigating has no bearing on the litigation."

