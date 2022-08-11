ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Department of Correction gets $200,000 grant to help those who served their time find housing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is getting money to help offenders find housing as they are released from serving their sentence. The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will help to provide temporary and transitional housing to those who are leaving prison when their sentence expires. The TDOC officials said previously, the help was only available to those on probation or parole, but the grant will help to expand services to those who are being released without supervision.
Two fugitives in custody for December 2021 charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men who were on the fugitive list for the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were both found and arrested for several charges on Sunday, Aug. 14. Both suspects were charged for different incidents. Crime stoppers said Donnie Tharpe, 33, was apprehended shortly after appearing...
Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life

The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
