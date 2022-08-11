GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An accident in Gentry County late Thursday afternoon sent one of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:20 in the afternoon as 52-year old Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound on Isaac Miller Trail, 3 miles southwest of Albany. Mercer was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway and his visibility was reduced. The front driver’s side of Mercer’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of a vehicle operated by 29-year old Albany resident Skylar Hamilton.

