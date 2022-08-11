Read full article on original website
Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show sees a lot of traffic
HOPKINS, Mo. — Last weekend’s Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show provided visitors with a large show; a total of 77 quilted items and 114 entries were on display. The show featured numerous pieces in several categories including crocheting, crafts and handwork, according to an email from Sandy Alexander, one of the show’s organizers.
GALLERY: Hopkins Picnic Parade
HOPKINS, Mo. — The 134th annual Hopkins Picnic offered a little something for everyone. This gallery offers a peek into the annual Hopkins Picnic Parade. Originally published on maryvilleforum.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
No more cases of the Mondays in Maysville
MAYSVILLE, Mo. — Since Lathrop R-II pioneered the idea 12 years ago, the sending of students to school five days a week has, at least in rural Missouri, become more commonly a thing of the past. Maysville R-I students will return to class one day later than the neighboring...
Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover
Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
My Word: A happy camper
The August 2 primary election left me a happy camper. The turnout in Nodaway County was solid for an election step that is often bypassed by busy people; indeed, the results for a conservative like me were as ideal as one could hope. The vote went thunderously for Republicans. Roy...
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
Eagleville couple held in death of child
Eagleville, MO: An Eagleville man and woman are being held in Harrison County Jail on child abuse and neglect charges following the investigation of the death of a two-year-old child on July 31, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. How useful was this post?. Click on a star...
Nimtz, Ann H. 1922-2022 Wathena, Kan.
WATHENA, Kan. - Ann Helene Nimtz, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022. Ann was born in Robinson, Kansas, on Sept. 5, 1922, to Emil and Elise Dombrowe. She married Arthur Nimtz in 1947 and in 1950 they welcomed a son, Charles Nimtz. The Nimtzs attended Christ Lutheran Church of Wathena.
West Nodaway & Nodaway Holt switch to 4-day week, West Nodaway using state school protection officer program
(NODAWAY CO, Mo.) Two school districts in Nodaway County are making some changes this new school year. "Our school day is basically a 4-day school week. I like to call it more of a non-traditional calendar with Mondays being our off day," Nodaway Holt R-VII superintendent Jeff Blackford said. West...
Beattie, Billy P. 1932-2022 Savannah, Mo.
SAVANNAH, Mo. - Billy P. Beattie, 89, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Billy was born Nov. 29, 1932, on the family farm in Savannah to Paulette and Lillian (Glenn) Beattie. He was united in marriage with Kay (Sandusky) Beattie on Dec. 14, 1958. Billy graduated from...
Lawson, David W. 1955-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - David Wallen Lawson, age 67, was born Feb. 5, 1955, in St. Joseph, the son of John Thomas and Anna Helen (Bills) Lawson and passed away Aug. 10, 2022. David was a graduate of Stewartsville High School class of 1973. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Arlene (Wattenbarger), on June 28, 1975, in Cameron, Missouri. To this union four daughters were born.
Two-Vehicle Accident in Gentry County Results in Serious Injuries
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An accident in Gentry County late Thursday afternoon sent one of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:20 in the afternoon as 52-year old Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound on Isaac Miller Trail, 3 miles southwest of Albany. Mercer was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway and his visibility was reduced. The front driver’s side of Mercer’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of a vehicle operated by 29-year old Albany resident Skylar Hamilton.
