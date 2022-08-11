ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Meta's creepiest device can now be turned into your second office screen

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7eUB_0hDqy1V900
(Image credit: Meta)

If you're looking for an external monitor for your home office, Meta thinks it might have the answer - provided you've already bought one of its most-maligned products.

The company has revealed that its Meta Portal devices can now be used as a second screen for PC and Mac users, offering a significant productivity boost.

Both the Meta Portal Plus (Gen 2) and Meta Portal Go can be used as an external monitor, giving users more screen space, allowing them to run more apps, make video conferencing calls, edit documents or run more windows.

Portal second screen

The change is facilitated by Meta's support for the Duet Display app, which already lets users turn a PC, Mac, iPad or Android smartphone into a remote desktop or wireless second display.

Users simply need to install the free app via the App Store on both their Portal devices and either their PC or Mac. Once set up, users are then able to drag open windows from their main device over to the Meta Portal Plus or Portal Go just as you would with a typical second monitor.

The Duet Display app is available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Australia and New Zealand for Meta Portal Plus (Gen 2) and in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain and Italy for Meta Portal Go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veA1g_0hDqy1V900
(Image credit: Meta)

Portal and Mac

Mac users will also be able to share their screen with a wider range of Meta Portal touch-based devices thanks to the launch of a new free Meta Portal Companion app on Mac. Users can now connect their device to any of the touchscreen Meta Portal devices (Meta Portal Go, Meta Portal Plus, Meta Portal and Meta Portal Mini), letting them share their screen with just a click.

Working across the likes of Zoom, Google Workspace and BlueJeans, the app will also let users access controls to raise your hand, mute yourself and adjust the volume, as well as sending links to view on a Portal device.

"In today’s hybrid work environment, having a comfortable and convenient working space is more important than ever," the company said in a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news. "Meta Portal is now an even more useful productivity tool for your home office."

The launch is Meta's latest move to push the Portal as a business-focused device, coming a few months after the company announced it would no longer be selling the products to consumers.

Portal did originally launch as a push to help connect Facebook users around the world, but raised eyebrows with some questionable privacy decisions, meaning many consumers stayed away, and motivating the company to pivot towards enterprise use cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcWYe_0hDqy1V900

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders: likely dates, cost, and how to secure a device early

Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders could potentially be opening next month based on previous releases. If you're looking to be an early adopter and snag an Apple flagship as soon as possible, we've got everything you need to know about the possible iPhone 14 pre-orders right here. We've included key dates, timings, cost, and also how likely devices are to sell out, based on last year's launch.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

HyperX Duocast review

The HyperX Duocast is a great entry level USB microphone that sounds great and has plenty of personality, but it is a expensive, so it's really only for those who are serious about getting started with content creation. HyperX Duocast: Two minute review. The HyperX Duocast USB microphone is the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Bluejeans#Meta Portal Go#Android#Duet Display#Meta Portal Plus Lrb#Meta Portal Companion
TechRadar

India to adopt USB Type C as the default charger like EU: Report

Recently, European Union and Brazil have taken measures to implement a common charger for electronic devices. Eliminating the use of Lightning port from Apple and micro USB in favour of Type C USB. Reports (opens in new tab) suggest that India will also follow the path and is exploring options...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule

Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
SPORTS
TechRadar

How to delete apps from a Samsung phone

Deleting apps from a Samsung phone is a breeze. In fact, there are several different ways to do this, and they’re all very quick and simple. We’ve detailed all the options below, starting with the simplest solution – so start there, as it’s the best approach in most cases.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
iPad
TechRadar

Microsoft OneDrive vs Google Drive: Which is best?

Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and its main rivals? We pitch it against Google Drive in this cloud storage showdown. Businesses have long relied on on-site servers which have been costly to buy and complex to maintain, often requiring skilled staff, while personal users wanting to expand their storage have typically turned to external hard drives, or the humble USB stick.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Emotet is still the world's worst malware - but maybe not for long

One of the world’s most infamous trojans/malware/droppers, Emotet, seems to be running out of steam a little as the summer holidays begin. Check Point Research's recent Global Threat Index for July 2022 found Emotet’s global impact, compared to June, fell by 50% - but warned that it’s still the reigning champion among malware and that won’t change any time soon.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Should you buy a 5G phone in 2022?

If you're looking to buy one of the best 5G phones of 2022, know that the mobile landscape has massively changed since 5G first started rolling out in 2019. These days, 5G phones are ubiquitous; nearly every new device, whether you're looking at the best phones overall or the cheapest, run on the latest generation of networks.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Canva vs Fotor: which free photo editor is best for you?

Free software can be a little bit of a minefield. Generally, you have to sacrifice some features and privacy privileges in order to benefit from the low price point. Luckily, when it comes to the best free photo editors, there are plenty of good choices – perhaps even too many to choose between.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Casper Original Pillow review

The Casper Original Pillow is an excellent choice for combination sleepers seeking a pillow that'll adapt quickly as they shift positions at night. Our testing panel was expecting a lusciously plush pillow that we'd sink into deeply — but though it is soft, our head and neck remained well-supported for a suspended cloud-like feel. It's machine-washable, but frequent fluffing may be necessary over time, which could be cumbersome with Casper's (otherwise innovative) pillow-in-pillow design. The Casper Original pillow comes with 30 days for you to try it out, and is backed by a 1-year limited warranty if you opt to keep it.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Windows 11 update reportedly hit by mystery bug

Windows 11’s most recent cumulative update is reportedly failing to install for some users, with no explanation as to why. This problem with Microsoft’s round of patching for August (KB5016629) which was deployed last week, is that with some installation attempts, it’s screeching to a halt with one of the typically uninformative error messages we’re unfortunately used to seeing (and sighing at, no doubt).
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy