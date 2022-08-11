Read full article on original website
Chicago Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead Inside Ravenswood Residence
Chicago police are investigating after two individuals were found dead inside of a residence in the Ravenswood neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to authorities, a woman and a 44-year-old man were discovered dead inside of the residence in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. Both individuals...
‘A Lot of Chaos:' Dashcam Captures Hit-and-Run Crash That Left 3 Men Dead
Police are still searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left three people dead on Chicago’s Far South Side, and new video has emerged from the horrific event. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 71st Street and Jeffery in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.
Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting
Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
Ruse Thefts Reported at Downtown Businesses Along Michigan Avenue: Chicago Police
Chicago police are alerting businesses of reported ruse thefts in which a man claims to be inspecting carbon monoxide meters and then demands money for supposed services rendered, according to authorities. Two separate incidents were reported at the following times and locations:. 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 300 block...
Shooting in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America Injures 3, Sends Panicked Guests Running
A summer evening Sunday at an amusement park in a northern Chicago suburb turned frightening after gunshots rang out in the parking lot, drawing a massive police presence and creating a chaotic scene for hundreds of guests. According to authorities, three people were hurt during the incident, with two sustaining...
Dolton Police Seek Person of Interest in Homicide of ‘The Funnel Cake Man'
Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of an area business owner, authorities said. Tavares Davis was fatally shot on Aug. 2 in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Dolton Police Department. Police revealed Monday they...
Chicago Police Questioning Person of Interest After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them
Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in connection with multiple reports from women who said a man downtown came up behind them and groped them, according to officials. Earlier this week, Chicago police issued a community alert seeking to identify a suspect riding an electric skateboarder who had...
Highland Park Police Seek Person Who Fired Shots During Road Rage Incident
Police in Highland Park are asking for assistance in locating the person who opened fire at another individual during an apparent road rage incident Monday afternoon, authorities said. At approximately 2:13 p.m., officers with the Highland Park Police Department were called to the area of Skokie Valley Road and Central...
Dramatic Video Captures ‘Playpen' Incident That Badly Injured 2 Women on Lake Michigan
New cell phone video shows the harrowing moment when a boat backed into a group of people who were floating in the “Playpen” on Lake Michigan, severely injuring two women in the process. The video, shot by NBC 5 viewer Justin Jachimiec, shows the boat backing into a...
Officer Won't Face Charges After Shooting, Killing Hatchet-Wielding Man in Naperville, Prosecutors Say
DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin says that a Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges after they shot and killed a 28-year-old man who charged at officers while wielding a hatchet. According to authorities, the officer will not be charged in the shooting death of Edward C. Samaan,...
1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
Chicago Violence: At Least 6 Killed, 32 Injured in Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that six people, including a 19-year-old woman, have been killed and at least 32 others injured in shootings across the city this weekend. A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot during a verbal altercation in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway, according to police. Authorities...
NBC Chicago
What We Know So Far About the Shooting Outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
A chaotic and frightening scene took place Sunday evening at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, about 45 miles north of Chicago, when, according to police, gunshots were fired in the parking lot near the theme park's entrance. According to police, three were hurt in the incident at the crowded...
1 Dead, 3 Others Hurt in Reagan Tollway Shooting Near Oak Brook, Police Say
One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway, Illinois State Police say. According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 88 near milepost 138 in DuPage County at approximately 1:15 a.m. when an unknown individual fired shots.
U.S. Coast Guard Searches for Witnesses in ‘Playpen' Boating Accident That Injured 2 Women
After two women were seriously injured in a boating accident Saturday in Lake Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in finding information regarding the collision. At approximately 5 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to an area known as "the Playpen," north of Navy...
Woman's Feet Severed After Boat Backs Into Raft in ‘Playpen' Area of Lake Michigan
An afternoon for a group enjoying a float out on Lake Michigan this weekend turned dangerous after a boat backed into their raft in the lake's "Playpen" area, severely injured two women, 28 and 34, in the process. According to authorities, one sustained injuries to her hand, and another had...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
NBC Chicago
2022 Chicago Air and Water Show to Take Flight This Weekend
The Air and Water show is set to take over Chicago skies this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The show will take...
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
NBC Chicago
