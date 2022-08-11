Two women were taken to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries following a boating accident Saturday evening in Lake Michigan, authorities said. At approximately 5 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to an area known as "the Playpen," north of Navy Pier, regarding a boating accident. Authorities revealed a licensed captain tried to anchor the rental boat he was operating, and the anchor device malfunctioned.

