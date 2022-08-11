Read full article on original website
Dry today, chance of rain Wednesday
Our stretch of around average temperatures continues into today. Temperatures will sit around 80°F with a noticeable north-easterly/easterly breeze around 10-15 mph, some gusts around 20 mph possible. Expect increasing clouds to build in toward the afternoon hours ahead of tomorrows weather maker. If you are attempting to make today a beach day, just know it will be a bit cooler and there is a moderate rip risk for the RI coastline and a high rip risk for east facing MA coastlines. Overnight showers begin to move into the area with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 10 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 10 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $4.29, while this week’s is $4.19. Monday’s gas prices are 45 cents lower than they were a month...
Massachusetts State Police to resume search for missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are preparing to resume its search Tuesday morning, for a missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard. The two men went missing late Sunday night after jumping off the bridge that connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. Massachusetts State Police said...
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Massachusetts State Police identify missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. State police said that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin went missing at about 11 p.m. Sunday after jumping off of Jaws Bridge. Monday, search parties found Tavaris’ body from...
Healey to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleborough to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleborough High School.
McKee, RIPTA unveil all-electric bus line
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the Ocean State’s first all-electric bus fleet. The fleet of 14 busses will replace the current diesel busses that operate on the R-Line, which is RIPTA’s most used route, running between Pawtucket and Providence.
Rhode Island State Police investigate motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a highway single motorcycle crash left someone with “serious injuries” Saturday afternoon. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 South, North of Thurbers Street. The crash is under investigation. We’ll keep you updates as more information...
Massachusetts updates COVID guidelines for schools as students prepare for return
BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts education officials released updated COVID guidelines for schools Monday, as students being to prepare for their return to the classroom. The state will not be recommending masking or COVID testing starting this fall. In February, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary...
Democratic primary candidates in Rhode Island governor’s race to take stage for debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Five Democratic primary candidates in the Rhode Island governor’s race will meet on the debate stage Monday. Here’s where the race currently stands. Gov. Dan McKee took the lead financially with over $1.2 million as of June 30, according to a campaign finance...
New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
Massachusetts education officials to vote on proposal to raise MCAS requirements
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote Monday on a proposal to raise MCAS requirements. Under a proposal by Commissioner Jeffrey Riley first presented in April, Massachusetts students would need to earn higher scores on their MCAS tests to graduate from high school.\
