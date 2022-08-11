Our stretch of around average temperatures continues into today. Temperatures will sit around 80°F with a noticeable north-easterly/easterly breeze around 10-15 mph, some gusts around 20 mph possible. Expect increasing clouds to build in toward the afternoon hours ahead of tomorrows weather maker. If you are attempting to make today a beach day, just know it will be a bit cooler and there is a moderate rip risk for the RI coastline and a high rip risk for east facing MA coastlines. Overnight showers begin to move into the area with temperatures in the mid 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO