wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo appears to respond to Kathy Hilton mistaking her for ‘Precious’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Kathy Hilton went and stepped right in it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night by not being able to identify our queen and goddess Lizzo and, in doing so, committed a racial and fatphobic microaggression. And it appears as though the “About Damn Time” singer may have subtly clapped back.
People
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Lucy, 3 Months, Peering at Him with Her Big Blue Eyes
On Monday, Cohen shared a new photo of daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, looking alert and adorable while lying on an activity mat. Lucy wears a cute yellow onesie printed with various vegetables on it. The Bravo star simply captioned the photo, "I mean…." Lucy's brown hair appears a...
NeNe Leakes Seemingly Drags Andy Cohen On Twitter
Let the dragging continue! Ever since NeNe Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, she’s become more and more vocal about her alleged treatment. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta icon is reportedly in negotiations regarding the lawsuit. But she’s not done with Andy on social media. As reported by Page Six, NeNe […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Drags Andy Cohen On Twitter appeared first on Reality Tea.
People
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
There are a few reasons fans might be familiar with Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. The sisters are best known for starring in the long-running reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but they were public figures long before the Bravo cameras started following their lives.
Wendy Williams Sparks More Concern After Promoting New Podcast, ‘I’ll Be Back’
Wendy Williams has been drawing more concern than fanfare these days as the talk show queen teases her return to the public forum. The former Wendy Williams Show host posted a since-deleted promo video on Wednesday teasing her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back,...
Auntie Oprah Pushes Stroller for First Time Ever During Garden Walk With Gale King’s Grandbaby
At 68 years old, Oprah Winfrey admits it was her first time ever pushing a baby stroller today while on a leisurely walk through her garden with BFF Gayle King’s 11-month-old grandson, Luca. In a social media post, the renowned talk show host shares a video of the outing...
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt
Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week. Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Kobe Blaise: ‘We Have a Little Girl’
It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Emily Bieberly revealed she gave birth to baby No.2 with her husband, Kobe Blaise. “So, we have a little girl. Her name is Scarlet,” the Kansas native, 29, announced alongside her husband at the season 9 tell-all on Sunday, August 14. “She’s wonderful.”
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
Adele is feeling lucky in love with boyfriend Rich Paul. While gracing the cover of ELLE's September issue, the 34-year-old singer opened up about falling in love with Paul, 40, and their relationship today. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine in...
Joe Jonas Reveals He Uses Injectables: 'We Can Be Open And Honest About It'
Jonas is the latest celebrity to offer candid insights about what they do to look a certain way.
Gospel Icon Dorinda Clark-Cole Says ‘Y’all Leave Beyoncé Alone’ After ‘Renaissance’ Sample Controversy
Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance has been the talk of the town amid its recent release, earning rave reviews, while conversely facing backlash due to the samples used. Recently, Church of God in Christ Bishop Patrick Wooten was compelled to drag Bey during one of his sermons to...
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Shares Emotional Tribute After Her Death: She 'Loved Really Hard'
Anne Heche's loved ones are keeping her memory alive. After the Emmy Award winner died at age 53 on Friday, her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon shared a teary, heartfelt tribute to the late actress. He also gave an update on how their 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon is coping with the loss.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spent $179 on Their 1996 Las Vegas Elopement — Including Airfare
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos managed to pull off the most efficient, cost-effective wedding possible. Ripa spilled details about her 1996 elopement with Consuelos on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She first answered a question from co-host Ryan Seacrest, 47, about whether an Elvis Presley impersonator was present for the occasion (he was not).
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
I've been married before but I've never had a relationship that has felt this powerful.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick and Thaís, Kara and Guillermo Reveal They're Expecting!
The 90 Day Fiancé universe is growing! Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone -- whose love stories were documented during season 9 -- are both expecting their first children. Both couples are set to welcome their children in November. Kara and Guillermo, who...
People
Doja Cat Shuts Down Haters of Her New Shaved Head with Provocative Tweet
Doja Cat is clapping back at critics of her new hairstyle. On Sunday, the "Woman' singer took to Twitter to address internet trolls hating on her buzzed haircut. In a blunt message, she voiced her distaste for those measuring her success by appearance rather than her achievements. "I won a...
Logan Palmer Admits to 'Destructive Thoughts and Constant Doubt' Before 'Bachelorette' COVID Elimination
Logan Palmer is opening up about his mental health after his sudden exit from The Bachelorette. After his elimination on Monday night's episode — which came after Logan tested positive for COVID — he issued a statement on the experience via Instagram. "I have struggled with my mental...
Wells Adams Teases a 'Sexy' Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' : 'They've Really Turned Up the Heat'
Wells Adams is counting down the days until the newest season of Bachelor In Paradise. Speaking to PEOPLE at Clayton Kershaw's eighth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event recently, the reality star said he can't wait for fans to see the upcoming season of the spinoff, which he believes is "the best show" made by the franchise.
People
