click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
WESH
Students, teachers head back to school in Volusia County
A total of 63,000 students and 8,000 or so teachers and staff are back in the classroom Monday in Volusia County. The district superintendent was there bright and early to greet bus drivers for the students who ride. Drivers and attendants, some 270 strong, spent time in the early hours...
WESH
Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
WESH
Iconic Old Spanish Sugar Mill sees outpouring of support amid closure
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. — Loads of people have been showing up day after day to make their own pancakes at the treasured restaurant that's been known as the Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs after word spread that the original vendor would have to close up shop.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Artemis I Rocket Ready to Rollout to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday Night
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Engineers and technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida have completed the final testing and checkouts of the Artemis I Moon rocket ahead of rolling to Launch Pad 39B. NASA is targeting as soon as 9 p.m. EDT of Tuesday, Aug. 16 for...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
click orlando
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
WESH
Central Florida native turns class assignment into foundation helping children, families
A Central Florida native turned a class assignment into a nonprofit foundation called 'Beads 4 Beats.'. Lucy Howard was in eighth grade at Blankner K-8 school in Orlando when she first came up with this idea. "I was in eighth grade, I was 13. We had this thing called bell...
Kona Poké will open a fifth restaurant in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Central Florida’s popular food concept Kona Poké is coming to Melbourne later this year. The restaurant will be near the Melbourne Square Mall. Kona Poké is based on a healthy lifestyle and Hawaiian-style poké bowls filled with fish and sauce. Guests can choose from a variety of fresh ingredients and vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Lady Lake, Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living community in Lady Lake, immediately adjacent to retirement mecca The Villages. The seller is a Northeast-based real estate private equity fund that purchased this asset as part of an extensive portfolio in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
WESH
Las Vegas comedian returns to Florida at Orlando Improv
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida native, Sarah Hester Ross, returns to Central Florida for a show at Orlando Improv. She's currently based in Las Vegas. The show is on Aug. 24. Tickets are still available online here. Watch her interview on Sunrise at the top of the page.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
Bay News 9
Winter Garden soldier killed, remembered by former teachers
The Central Florida community is mourning the loss of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, who recently died while training in Georgia. Fitzgibbon graduated from Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in 2017, and the people who knew him are honoring his service and remembering the person he was. What You Need To...
fox35orlando.com
New tropical wave being monitored for development, hurricane center says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave is being watched for further development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.
There's an (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor in Orlando, Florida
Inside a Floor and Decor shop.Thomson200 Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I have lost count of how many times I've said this about Florida, but it's shocking how something as simple as a shopping mall with a Starbucks and stores selling kale chips could have such a rich history-- and a dark one. The thought came to my mind today after I learned about the seemingly innocent "Floor and Decor" (now a Conn's Home Plus) store in the Colonial Plaza in Orlando, Florida.
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate
While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
Is the RP Funding Center getting a new name?
Is the City of Lakeland currently negotiating naming rights for the RP Funding Center?. The 2017 name change was part of a multi-million, five-year deal that included naming rights and making the center the home of the Lakeland Magic, the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Orlando Magic. At the time, Robert Palmer was the owner of the Orlando-based RP Funding mortgage lending company.
