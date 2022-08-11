Effective: 2022-08-16 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from this storm will cause flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets, underpasses, drainage areas and other low lying spots. Target Area: Boulder; Broomfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOULDER AND SOUTHWESTERN BROOMFIELD COUNTIES At 918 AM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated rain continuing over the Broomfield area, but the intensity was decreasing. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Westminster, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO