Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Boulder, Broomfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from this storm will cause flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets, underpasses, drainage areas and other low lying spots. Target Area: Boulder; Broomfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOULDER AND SOUTHWESTERN BROOMFIELD COUNTIES At 918 AM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated rain continuing over the Broomfield area, but the intensity was decreasing. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Westminster, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets, underpasses, drainage areas and other low lying spots. Target Area: Boulder FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Colorado, including the following county, Boulder. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 902 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boulder, Lafayette and Louisville.
Comments / 0