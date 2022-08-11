Read full article on original website
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
This Country Just Legalized Hemp, Why Online Cannabis Sales Are Slowing In Alberta & Latest Marijuana Reg Updates
A new hemp bill poised to curb unlicensed production in Guyana got a green light from the National Assembly last week, reported News Room Guyana. The Industrial Hemp Bill also decriminalizes hemp cultivation, whereas any cannabis plant with a THC concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis is classified as industrial hemp.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
This 'New' Cannabinoid Is Said To Be 30x Stronger Than THC: What Does This Actually Mean?
Article originally posted on Confident Cannabis, shared with Benzinga Cannabis. Word of a new form of THC (THCP) hit the mainstream media last month and exploded into frenzied hoopla that a cannabinoid 30-times stronger than anything seen before was coming to the market. While there was indeed a new cannabinoid discovered by Italian scientists, with a stronger affinity for binding to the receptors of the brain, there is so much more to the story about this initial finding. So we reached out to Ben Armstrong with Juniper Analytics to help us sift through the report and understand the science behind this study. It is of note that Ben has read the paper, and knows the background science of isolating cannabinoids for research, but did not directly conduct this research. However, he did offer some insight into what this new information means.
Former Field Trip Health, Now Reunion Neuroscience: Q1 2023 Financial Results & Corporate Reorganization
Field Trip Discovery and Field Trip Health have been reorganized into two separate companies. The Discovery division has been renamed Reunion Neuroscience Inc. and may be found on NASDAQ and CSE as “REUN”, while Field Trip Health is now Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (Field Trip H&W) and is listed at the CSE as “FTHW”.
Optimi Health Given Green Light To Produce And Distribute MDMA In Canada, The Legal Landscape Ahead
Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF received permission from Health Canada to manufacture and distribute other psychedelic substances -most notably MDMA- under the amended terms outlined in its June 20, 2022 application to the institution. Optimi holds a license to produce natural psychedelic and functional mushrooms. The terms of the amendment became...
Psychedelic Acquisition: Psycheceutical To Buy Majority Equity Stake In Maryland R&D Company
Publicly traded psychedelics company Psycheceutical Bioscience Inc. BWVI is signing an exclusive purchase option with end-to-end pharma R&D company Vici Health Sciences’ majority equity stake. The company develops cutting-edge gear and novel compounds for next-gen mental health treatments, most notably proprietary NeuroDirect and Janus particle delivery technologies. The agreement...
Nasdaq Falls 75 Points; Ventyx Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,063.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 13,052.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 4,291.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.9%...
Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
A Tale Of Two Markets: Why The Future Looks Different For Hogs And Cattle
Beef supply could tighten in the coming year due to falling domestic production and lower carcass weights, while pork production is expected to rise in 2023. Hog markets are typically more sensitive to international politics and trade flow disruption since exports comprise a greater share of U.S. pork production than in beef.
TPI Composites Faces Downgrade By This Analyst As New Incentive Will Take Time For Profit Contribution
Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded TPI Composites Inc TPIC to Outperform from Strong Buy and raised the price target to $28 (an upside of 39%) from $21. The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress.
Celsius Expected To Reach Negative Liquidity By October
Beleaguered crypto lending platform Celsius CEL/USD is projected to reach negative liquidity of around $34 million by October this year, according to the company’s latest Chapter 11 documents. Celsius had, on June 12, announced its decision to freeze withdrawals and transfers from its platform for its customers due to...
Exclusive-Biden's emergency board calls for railroad wage hikes to resolve contract talks
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.
Watch Out Tesla And Waymo! Lyft Debuts Self-Driving Vehicle In Las Vegas
Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. LYFT has teamed up with Motional to bring self-driving taxis to cities around the nation. The San Francisco-based company has unveiled an upgrade to its existing service to bring self-driving vehicles to an existing fleet. On Tuesday, Lyft said that it will start operation by allowing users to hail a self-driving taxi on and around the Las Vegas strip.
NexImmune Pauses Developing Multiple Myeloma Hopeful, Citing Competition
NexImmune Inc NEXI cited the competitive environment in the blood cancer space as the reason for pausing enrollment for NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma. The biotech referred to "recent product approvals and the competitive environment in the relapsed refractory multiple myeloma space." as the reason for moving resources away from NEXI-002.
Donald Trump Is The Favorite To Win The 2024 Election - If You Listen To Canadian Betting Markets Where It's Actually Legal To Gamble
American residents 18 years or older will be able to vote for the 2024 President in an upcoming election. They can’t however bet on the outcome of the election, as sports betting companies in the U.S. don’t take bets on the presidential election. Residents north of the U.S. can bet on the outcome, with Ontario taking bets on the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election.
Awakn Enters U.S. Addiction Treatment & Relapse Prevention Market With Ketamine Therapy For Alcohol Use Disorder
Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF, the biotech company focused on addiction treatments, has signed a licensing partnership agreement with US ketamine therapy clinics owner Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. RVLWF, through which Revitalist will treat patients suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy. Alcohol Use Disorder...
EXCLUSIVE: Keep Calm And Carry CBD Softgels With THC, CV Sciences Launches Relaxation Products
Hemp CBD manufacturer CV Sciences, Inc. CVSI has launched +PlusCBD Reserve Collection softgels to support stress relief and relaxation. This new CBD collection will be available online starting August 15th at $54.99 per 60-count bottle. “It is important to the CV Sciences team that we create a range of options...
'Accountable For Life:' Xi Jinping's Government Bans 7 Taiwanese Officials For Performing 'Poorly During Pelosi's Trip'
China on Tuesday sanctioned seven alleged independence "die-hard" Taiwanese politicians and officials after the second U.S. delegation visited the island nation — where Beijing claims sovereignty — in a month. The Taiwan Affairs Office of Xi Jinping-led Communist Party said those sanctioned and their family members would not...
Amazon's Pay, Safety Practices Are Front In Center Amid Mass Walkouts In California: Report
Over 150 Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers at its largest air hub in California, known as KSBD, walked off the job earlier this week to demand higher pay and safety improvements, CNBC reports. Amazon disputed that about 74 workers walked out of the facility's 1,500 employees. A group of employees at...
