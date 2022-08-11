ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Benzinga

This 'New' Cannabinoid Is Said To Be 30x Stronger Than THC: What Does This Actually Mean?

Article originally posted on Confident Cannabis, shared with Benzinga Cannabis. Word of a new form of THC (THCP) hit the mainstream media last month and exploded into frenzied hoopla that a cannabinoid 30-times stronger than anything seen before was coming to the market. While there was indeed a new cannabinoid discovered by Italian scientists, with a stronger affinity for binding to the receptors of the brain, there is so much more to the story about this initial finding. So we reached out to Ben Armstrong with Juniper Analytics to help us sift through the report and understand the science behind this study. It is of note that Ben has read the paper, and knows the background science of isolating cannabinoids for research, but did not directly conduct this research. However, he did offer some insight into what this new information means.
Benzinga

Psychedelic Acquisition: Psycheceutical To Buy Majority Equity Stake In Maryland R&D Company

Publicly traded psychedelics company Psycheceutical Bioscience Inc. BWVI is signing an exclusive purchase option with end-to-end pharma R&D company Vici Health Sciences’ majority equity stake. The company develops cutting-edge gear and novel compounds for next-gen mental health treatments, most notably proprietary NeuroDirect and Janus particle delivery technologies. The agreement...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Falls 75 Points; Ventyx Biosciences Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,063.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 13,052.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 4,291.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.9%...
Benzinga

Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer

Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
Benzinga

TPI Composites Faces Downgrade By This Analyst As New Incentive Will Take Time For Profit Contribution

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded TPI Composites Inc TPIC to Outperform from Strong Buy and raised the price target to $28 (an upside of 39%) from $21. The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress.
Benzinga

Celsius Expected To Reach Negative Liquidity By October

Beleaguered crypto lending platform Celsius CEL/USD is projected to reach negative liquidity of around $34 million by October this year, according to the company’s latest Chapter 11 documents. Celsius had, on June 12, announced its decision to freeze withdrawals and transfers from its platform for its customers due to...
Benzinga

Watch Out Tesla And Waymo! Lyft Debuts Self-Driving Vehicle In Las Vegas

Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. LYFT has teamed up with Motional to bring self-driving taxis to cities around the nation. The San Francisco-based company has unveiled an upgrade to its existing service to bring self-driving vehicles to an existing fleet. On Tuesday, Lyft said that it will start operation by allowing users to hail a self-driving taxi on and around the Las Vegas strip.
Benzinga

NexImmune Pauses Developing Multiple Myeloma Hopeful, Citing Competition

NexImmune Inc NEXI cited the competitive environment in the blood cancer space as the reason for pausing enrollment for NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma. The biotech referred to "recent product approvals and the competitive environment in the relapsed refractory multiple myeloma space." as the reason for moving resources away from NEXI-002.
Benzinga

Donald Trump Is The Favorite To Win The 2024 Election - If You Listen To Canadian Betting Markets Where It's Actually Legal To Gamble

American residents 18 years or older will be able to vote for the 2024 President in an upcoming election. They can’t however bet on the outcome of the election, as sports betting companies in the U.S. don’t take bets on the presidential election. Residents north of the U.S. can bet on the outcome, with Ontario taking bets on the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election.
Benzinga

Awakn Enters U.S. Addiction Treatment & Relapse Prevention Market With Ketamine Therapy For Alcohol Use Disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF, the biotech company focused on addiction treatments, has signed a licensing partnership agreement with US ketamine therapy clinics owner Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. RVLWF, through which Revitalist will treat patients suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy. Alcohol Use Disorder...
