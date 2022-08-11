Read full article on original website
Man charged with robbery, accused of grabbing cash that fell from ripped bag
Harry Stevenson, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Love it, steal it, list it; son signs over family home to himself: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 2, a Hunt Road couple came to the police station after discovering that not only did their son sign over their home to himself, he’s now listed the property to sell. Police are investigating. Delivery issue: Whispering Pines Circle. On Aug. 2, a Whispering Pines Circle resident...
Columbiana County man sentenced for beating, choking woman into unconsciousness
A Columbiana County man will spend 8 to 12 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of domestic violence charges. Mitchell Allen Baker was sentenced Monday for felonious assault and domestic violence after beating his girlfriend and choking her twice into unconsciousness last fall. Judge Megan L. Bickerton...
Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known former dentist in Beaver County shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by Center Township police. Former patients of Arpad Sooky were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in the police cruiser.
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up.
Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
Police manning OVI checkpoint arrest man on gun charge
Police manning a drunk driving checkpoint on the South Side late Friday arrested a man on a gun charge.
3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue. One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.
Man accused of calling 911 over 80 times, threatens president
A local man was booked into jail on charges that he called 911 over 80 times for non-emergency reports and threatening topics.
Man found shot to death in Euclid
Police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night near the intersection of Upper Terrace Rd. and Buena Vista Drive.
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Washingtonville man killed in turnpike crash
A Washingtonville man has been killed in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Beaver Township after being struck by a sprinter van. First responders were told that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old male from Washingtonville, was struck shortly before 4 a.m., just before the ramp from Interstate 680.
‘As soon as they walked through the door:’ Two Akron firefighters injured in house explosion
Two Akron firefighters were injured early Monday when a house exploded while they were battling a fire.
Former Warren attorney pleads 'not guilty' to drug-related charge
You might say that a third time was a charm for court officials in Warren who finally arraigned former defense attorney Maridee Costanzo on one count of permitting drug abuse. After two failed attempts to get the 64-year-old former defense attorney to leave her Trumbull County Jail cell to appear before a camera for a video court hearing, Costanzo was finally arraigned by Warren Municipal Court Judge Terry Ivanchak on Monday.
Marsupial Mystery: Experts called to trap roaming wallaby in Stark County
Officials in a small Stark County village are calling in experts that specialize in live trapping to help capture a wallaby that has been spotted roaming in the area.
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
8-Year Old Alliance Girl's Lemonade Stand Shut Down After Complaints
An 8-year-old girl from Alliance recently had her lemonade stand shut down by cops after they received a complaint. Apparently, the girl's stand was too close to the Ohio Rib and Food Festival. So, organizers, had the cops shut her down. The little girl said officers were sad that they...
Video: Police still searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
