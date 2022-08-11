ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue. One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Washingtonville man killed in turnpike crash

A Washingtonville man has been killed in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Beaver Township after being struck by a sprinter van. First responders were told that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old male from Washingtonville, was struck shortly before 4 a.m., just before the ramp from Interstate 680.
WASHINGTONVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Former Warren attorney pleads 'not guilty' to drug-related charge

You might say that a third time was a charm for court officials in Warren who finally arraigned former defense attorney Maridee Costanzo on one count of permitting drug abuse. After two failed attempts to get the 64-year-old former defense attorney to leave her Trumbull County Jail cell to appear before a camera for a video court hearing, Costanzo was finally arraigned by Warren Municipal Court Judge Terry Ivanchak on Monday.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH

