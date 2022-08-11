Staten Island residents report foul smell this summer. Here’s where experts believe it’s coming from.

Read full article on original website
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Riders continue to face Staten Island Ferry service reductions. Here’s how we got here.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Over the past two-plus years, Staten Island Ferry riders have regularly been subject to reduced service, with the longstanding issue reaching a boiling point earlier this month, when boats ran hourly during the evening rush hour, leaving frustrated commuters packed inside Manhattan’s Whitehall Terminal. When...
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
Staten Island volunteer squad’s ambulance vandalized, leaving group offline for weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The North Shore Rescue Squad’s only ambulance was badly damaged late last week by a group of vandals wielding metal pipes, the squad’s captain told the Advance/SILive.com. A member of the volunteer group was observing cameras watching the grounds where the ambulance is...
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
Tree Falls Into Backyard Bronx Pool, Killing Woman; 2 NYC Tree-Related Deaths in 1 Day
A tree fell onto the backyard pool of a Bronx residence Monday afternoon, killing one woman and leaving a second hospitalized, police said. The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building off Palisades Avenue in Spuyten Duyvil, the NYPD said. A 59-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
Infant rockers and swings recalled after baby becomes entangled in strap and dies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than 2 million MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings and rockers are being recalled after one infant died from asphyxiation, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). 4moms is recalling 2 million MamaRoo Baby Swings, versions 1.0 through 4.0 and...
Firefighter injured rushing into burning Staten Island home has a history of heroism and creativity
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The firefighter seriously injured while battling a Bulls Head townhouse blaze on Friday night was previously hailed a hero for assisting in the rescue of an infant who had been trapped along with its family in a minivan that had been overtaken by floodwaters on South Avenue during a September 2021 downpour.
Staten Island sees an uptick in population over last decade as state numbers go down, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While New York State’s overall population has decreased over the span of 10 years from 2010 to 2020, Staten Island has seen an uptick in the number of people who live in the borough, data shows. Data from the United States Decennial Census, compiled...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Schumer presents plan to control invasive spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, across NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing just yards away from Central Park, Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday said there is still time to contain the serious threat spotted lanternflies pose to New York State -- including Staten Island -- before it’s too late. He said New York City’s parks, like...
Spate of gym thefts on Staten Island prompts NYPD service announcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent spate of thefts from gym locker rooms on Staten Island prompted a public service announcement last week by the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. The precinct, which encompasses the borough’s East Shore and some Mid-Island neighborhoods, took to Twitter on Wednesday with tips on how to protect their belongings.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling Ranch on Ward Hill boasts ‘unparalleled views,’ $1.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is located on 88 Ward Ave., on top of Ward Hill, and is priced at $1,398,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding-glass doors offer unparalleled views of New York Harbor, including Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Verrazzano-Narrows...
Scammers targeted NYPD on Staten Island, officials say, amid surge in dreaded robotexts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not even the NYPD is safe from robotext scammers. The department’s 122nd Precinct took to social media over the weekend to share a screenshot of a suspicious text, with the caption that started, “I received a scam text.”. The unsolicited message, showing a...
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
Man, 71, missing for weeks from West Brighton home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
