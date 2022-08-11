Read full article on original website
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
Police searching for wanted man thought to be hiding inside Muscle Shoals business
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted man inside a Muscle Shoals business. They are searching for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, of Florence inside North American Lighting on Counts Drive in Muscle Shoals. About 11 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Florence and Muscle Shoals police departments tried to...
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Lincoln County turns himself in
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two Lincoln County children injured is in custody. WHNT-TV reports that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brodrick Dewayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Deputies responded to...
