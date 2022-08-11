ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
Muscle Shoals Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department attempted to serve a warrant at a Muscle Shoals business on Tuesday, but the suspect escaped on foot. According to a Facebook post, officers attempted to serve a warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, at...
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck. A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The crash occurred...
Vina man killed in Monday morning crash

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist died Monday morning, Aug. 15 in a crash in Franklin County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 10:55 on County Road 88 east of Red Bay. Brandon George, 39, of Vina, died after his motorcycle struck a...
Officials still investigating house fire in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway following a structure fire that broke out Thursday night near Muscle Shoals. According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the fire occurred at 500 Point Rd. around 8:19 p.m. Firefighters from the Leighton, Brick Hatton, and Nitrate City Volunteer Fire...
Motorcycle rider killed in Franklin County crash

A Vina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Franklin County. Cpl. Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 10:55 a.m. on Franklin County 88, about 10 miles east of Red Bay. Brandon S. George, 39, died when the...
Florence man charged with assault after stabbing

UPDATE: Lauderdale Co. arsonist burglar has been arrested. Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Morgan Co. School in consideration for closure. Updated: 5 hours ago. Morgan Co. School in consideration for closure. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Updated: 5 hours...
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation that began Thursday morning. Police Chief Tony Logan says 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive. He says police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m.
