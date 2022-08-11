Read full article on original website
Willie One
3d ago
AB = Another Bum,,, his time has passed,, he wasted his years partying,, drinking,, bragging, and gossiping,, This is just Another Bum fight
4
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
Boxing Scene
Broner On Tank-Garcia: 'I Don’t Think Ryan Should Ever Get In [The Ring] With Tank'
Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Boxing Scene
Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened
Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare
Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
Boxing Scene
Broner: Maidana Wants To Do A Rematch, Exhibition; I’d Love To Get In The Ring With Him Again
At least one party is up for making a rematch between Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana. Multiple-division champion Broner indicated in a recent interview that his former nemesis, the hard hitting and now retired Maidana, reached out to him on social media about getting together for a rematch, if only as an exhibition bout.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter: Joshua Is Taking Rematch Seriously, But Usyk Is a Special Fighter, One In A Million
Alexander Krassyuk can appreciate the seriousness with which Anthony Joshua is approaching his chance to become three-time heavyweight champion—the promoter just has a hard time seeing how the British star can actually defeat Oleksandr Usyk. Krassyuk, the promoter of WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Usyk, admitted that...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward
Adrien Broner will no longer appear on this weekend's previously announced Showtime quadrupleheader. The former four-division titlist took to his verified Instagram account to confirm his official withdrawal from a planned junior welterweight clash with Texas' Omar Figueroa. The battle of ex-titleholders was due to headline a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida but will no longer include the Cincinnati native.
Omar Figueroa Jr blasts Adrien Broner for pulling out of fight: 'You don’t get to cry #MentalHealth now'
Adrien Broner was set to fight Omar Figueroa Jr. this weekend, but the four-time boxing champion pulled out last minute due to mental health reasons. Broner explained in an Instagram post he did not want to die in the boxing ring and did not want to fight Figueroa if he was not 100% ready to go mentally. Figueroa, who is 28-2-1 with 19 knockouts said in response Monday that he was not exactly buying Broner’s reason for withdrawing.
Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight No Longer on the Table
Let’s get ready to … grumble. Unfortunately, boxing fans, a potential exhibition fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson won’t be taking place after all. Holyfield told TMZ Sports that it’s “too late” for the two boxing legends to get inside the ring for a fun exhibition fight. It’s too bad, considering the two highlighted the sport from the 1980s through the 2000s.
TMZ.com
Ryan Garcia Defends Adrien Broner Calling Off Fight, 'You Got My Support'
Ryan Garcia is coming to the defense of Adrien Broner -- who pulled out of his scheduled bout with Omar Figueroa Jr. citing mental health issues -- applauding the former champ for the decision, despite how fans may react. "Love you AB, i know it’s not easy to step back...
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Not Buying Fury's Retirement, Sees It as Publicity Stunt on Eve of Usyk-Joshua
Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Joshua, believes Tyson Fury's most recent retirement is nothing more than a publicity stunt to take away from of the shine from Joshua's upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight belts when he faces Usyk on...
Boxing Scene
Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back
Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
