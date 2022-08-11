ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Willie One
3d ago

AB = Another Bum,,, his time has passed,, he wasted his years partying,, drinking,, bragging, and gossiping,, This is just Another Bum fight

4
 

Boxing Scene

Broner On Tank-Garcia: 'I Don’t Think Ryan Should Ever Get In [The Ring] With Tank'

Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent

Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
COMBAT SPORTS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Boxing Scene

Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash

In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
MMA Fighting

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Ismael Barroso
Person
Fernando Saucedo
Person
Alberto Puello
Person
Adrien Broner
Person
Evander Holyfield
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star

Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare

Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward

Adrien Broner will no longer appear on this weekend's previously announced Showtime quadrupleheader. The former four-division titlist took to his verified Instagram account to confirm his official withdrawal from a planned junior welterweight clash with Texas' Omar Figueroa. The battle of ex-titleholders was due to headline a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida but will no longer include the Cincinnati native.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Fox News

Omar Figueroa Jr blasts Adrien Broner for pulling out of fight: 'You don’t get to cry #MentalHealth now'

Adrien Broner was set to fight Omar Figueroa Jr. this weekend, but the four-time boxing champion pulled out last minute due to mental health reasons. Broner explained in an Instagram post he did not want to die in the boxing ring and did not want to fight Figueroa if he was not 100% ready to go mentally. Figueroa, who is 28-2-1 with 19 knockouts said in response Monday that he was not exactly buying Broner’s reason for withdrawing.
MENTAL HEALTH
Outsider.com

Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight No Longer on the Table

Let’s get ready to … grumble. Unfortunately, boxing fans, a potential exhibition fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson won’t be taking place after all. Holyfield told TMZ Sports that it’s “too late” for the two boxing legends to get inside the ring for a fun exhibition fight. It’s too bad, considering the two highlighted the sport from the 1980s through the 2000s.
COMBAT SPORTS
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego

Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back

Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
COMBAT SPORTS

