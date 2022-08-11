Read full article on original website
The Ford Mustang Isn’t Named After a Horse
You might imagine a rampaging, wild, and free horse when you think of the origins of Ford’s storied muscle car, the Mustang. However, you might be surprised to learn that the pony car didn’t get its moniker from a wild horse. Instead, the Ford Mustang got its name from an extraordinary fighter plane, the P-51 Mustang.
Dorna And MSVR Extend British Talent Cup Through The 2025 Season
MotoGP organizing body Dorna Sports and MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) established the Honda British Talent Cup (BTC) in 2018. The series both functions as Britain’s sole Moto3 Championship class and a path on Dorna’s Road to MotoGP. In 2020, Dorna and MSVR expanded BTC to a ten-round Championship, racing within Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB) for nine rounds and alongside MotoGP for one race at the British Grand Prix.
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
Meet The Ferrari 296 GT3: Maranello's All-New 600-HP Racer
After teasing us with a shadowy image in March this year, Ferrari has finally pulled the cover off the all-new 296 GT3, a factory-prepared race car based upon the beautiful 296 GTB. The latest in a long line of motorsport-ready Ferraris, the 296 GT3 serves as a replacement for the 488 GT3 and is the first prancing horse to hit the track with a six-cylinder engine since the 246 SP was discontinued.
1988 Land Rover Defender 90 Restomod Boasts Corvette LT1 Power And A Lavish Interior
ECD Automotive Design can't seem to get enough of shoving Corvette engines into old-school Land Rovers. The tuner did this with a Series 3 Land Rover Defender known as Project Overload, and then again just weeks ago with a tough-looking Special Edition based on a Defender 110. As with all of its projects, ECD spares no expense and will cater to its clients' every whim - for a price. The company's latest custom one-of-one Defender is known as Project Mr. O.
A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD
It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
Ford 8N V-12: The Hot Rod Lincoln
Yep, you read that right. This V12-powered Ford 8N is an OG Hot. Rod. Lincoln. (And if the song isn't playing in your head by now, it should be.) Wait, what? I remember that song, Interesting Iron guy, that Model A had a V8. Get it together, tractor guy. Well,...
