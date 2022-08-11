ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Wife 'not contacted' after Plaid Cymru MP assault

A woman who was assaulted by her MP husband was not contacted by his party during a disciplinary process, a senior member has said. Jonathan Edwards was suspended by Plaid Cymru after assaulting Emma Edwards in May 2020, but has been readmitted. He was due to re-join the party group...
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Daily Mail

Married British Army Gurkha, 34, who became infatuated with a fellow soldier's wife is given restraining order after bombarding with phone calls and on social media while her husband was serving abroad

A British Army Gurkha who became infatuated with a colleague's wife and called her 27 times in a four-month period while harassing her on social media has been handed a restraining order. Sergeant Bamprasad Lumba developed a 'deeply unfortunate and inappropriate infatuation' with Kusum Thapa-Gurung and 'romantically pursued' her while...
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
BBC

The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades

Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC

Teenage girl drowns in Tameside after getting into difficulty

A teenage girl has drowned after getting into difficulty in a pond. The body of the 14-year-old was pulled from the scene near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, on Monday. Greater Manchester Police said it received reports of someone getting into difficulty in the water at about 18:30 BST. A...
BBC

Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash

About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
Newsweek

It's Time for the Queen to Go—And Take the Royals Sideshow With Her | Opinion

As a rule of thumb, we should treat the royals just as we treat MPs and ministers. They are public officials; they hold public titles, and we fund and subsidize them to perform a public role. As such their personal conduct, public appearances, and questions about probity, integrity and, of course, their effectiveness in the role should all be open for blunt, honest debate.
