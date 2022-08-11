Read full article on original website
BBC
Wife 'not contacted' after Plaid Cymru MP assault
A woman who was assaulted by her MP husband was not contacted by his party during a disciplinary process, a senior member has said. Jonathan Edwards was suspended by Plaid Cymru after assaulting Emma Edwards in May 2020, but has been readmitted. He was due to re-join the party group...
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process
Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures
A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle
Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
'I'm a Black Conservative. The Racist Abuse I Receive From Black People Is Shocking'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
Married British Army Gurkha, 34, who became infatuated with a fellow soldier's wife is given restraining order after bombarding with phone calls and on social media while her husband was serving abroad
A British Army Gurkha who became infatuated with a colleague's wife and called her 27 times in a four-month period while harassing her on social media has been handed a restraining order. Sergeant Bamprasad Lumba developed a 'deeply unfortunate and inappropriate infatuation' with Kusum Thapa-Gurung and 'romantically pursued' her while...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
BBC
Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’
The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
Archie Battersbee case: a timeline of key events
The 12-year-old has died after his life support was withdrawn, following a four-month legal fight
U.K.・
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Teenage girl drowns in Tameside after getting into difficulty
A teenage girl has drowned after getting into difficulty in a pond. The body of the 14-year-old was pulled from the scene near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, on Monday. Greater Manchester Police said it received reports of someone getting into difficulty in the water at about 18:30 BST. A...
BBC
Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
BBC
Ricardo Dos Santos: Sprinter pulled over for second time by police
A sprinter who was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search has said he was "worried" at being pulled over for a second time by armed police. Ricardo Dos Santos published a series of video tweets of him being pulled over and questioned by police in Paddington at 04:00 BST on Sunday.
It's Time for the Queen to Go—And Take the Royals Sideshow With Her | Opinion
As a rule of thumb, we should treat the royals just as we treat MPs and ministers. They are public officials; they hold public titles, and we fund and subsidize them to perform a public role. As such their personal conduct, public appearances, and questions about probity, integrity and, of course, their effectiveness in the role should all be open for blunt, honest debate.
U.K.・
