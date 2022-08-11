Read full article on original website
Related
Why Cynthia Bailey Is Eager to "Squash" Her Feud With Todd Bridges on Celebrity Beef
Watch: Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale OFFICIAL TRAILER. Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges are bringing their Celebrity Big Brother drama to Celebrity Beef. The two competed on the CBS show's third season earlier this year but were far from friendly while living in the sequestered house. In fact, they even traded verbal blows and obscenities during one particularly heated argument.
Watch Lauren London Honor Late Nipsey Hussle at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Watch: Nipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Found Guilty of Murder. Three years after Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting outside of his Los Angeles clothing store, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At his posthumous ceremony held on Aug. 15, his longtime girlfriend Lauren...
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Vacation Life With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Honors Dad in Sweet Surprise Tribute at 2022 Emmys. Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing on her R & R with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. The Friends star shared a peek into her sunny vacation with Jason and wife Amanda, along with a plea for them to head back to the beach. As she put it in her Aug. 15 post, "Take us back."
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Breaks Silence on Daughter Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Details Emerge
Watch: Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana Sets the Record Straight on Weight Loss. New details have surfaced about Ariana Biermann's arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a police report obtained by E! News, Ariana—the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann—was involved in...
Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors
Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies
Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cobra Kai Teases a New Era in Season 5 Trailer
Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. You'll definitely get a kick out of the trailer for Cobra Kai season five. On Aug. 15, Netflix released a first look at the upcoming fifth season of the hit martial arts series. In the trailer, Cobra Kai leader Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is determined to recruit a new group of karate experts after the All Valley win at the end of season four.
The White Lotus Season 2 Is Going to Be "Completely Different" According to Executive Producer
Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations. Season two of HBO's The White Lotus is set to take viewers to the sun-drenched city of Sicily, where a new group of hotel guests will check in for their luxury stay. And while the upcoming episodes will follow the tourists on their travels as season one did, don't expect a repeat of the same events.
Jennifer Lopez Sends Britney Spears a Message of Support Amid Singer's Feud With Kevin Federline
Watch: Britney Spears Shares MORE Kevin Federline Feud Details. Jennifer Lopez has got Britney Spears' back. On Aug 13, the "Let's Get Loud" singer reposted on her Instagram Story a now-deleted post shared by the fellow pop star, while including a photo of the two posing together at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death
New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged. Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32. Sergeant Edward Soto of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Action-Packed First Look at Oxygen's 911 Crisis Center Season 2
Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. True crime fans, rejoice. Oxygen's edge-of-your-seat series 911 Crisis Center is back for a second season on Sept. 3. Returning to the Chagrin Valley Dispatch center in Ohio, the 10-episode season will once again follow a group of 911 dispatchers as they handle real-life emergencies in an incredibly fast-paced environment.
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer: Miguel & Robby Finally Have That Rematch
Less than a year after season 4 dropped, Cobra Kai is back for season 5. The show picks up in the aftermath of the All Valley tournament, and the tension has yet to settle down. Daniel announces that he’s shutting down Miyagi-do Karate just as Terry Silver takeover of Cobra Kai begins to expand. Terry admits that he is “thinking bigger” than just the Valley. He wants his way to be the only way.
Kim Kardashian Is A Total Mood While Ziplining With North West
Watch: Kim Kardashian SPITS OUT Her Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday. Adventure is out there, and Kim Kardashian has found it. The Kardashians star documented her latest thrill-seeking mother-daughter date with North West that included a fun zipline ride. Well, not everyone thought it was fun. "I cried every step...
Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64 After Battling Meningitis
Watch: Denise Dowse Dead at 64: Issa Rae, Ian Ziering & More Pay Tribute. Family and friends are mourning the loss of actress Denise Dowse. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away Aug. 13, according to her family. The news came just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis. She was 64.
We Bought a Zoo Actress Maggie Elizabeth Jones Is a Freshman in College and We Feel Old
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. If you needed a reason to feel totally old today, here's one that will do just that—but also make you smile. Maggie Elizabeth Jones, the actress who stole our hearts while acting alongside Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson in the...
Princess Diana on Display: The Most Haunting Moments of The Princess
Watch: Actresses Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen. What more is there to know about Princess Diana's strange life and impossibly tragic death?. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry—on one hand the People's Princess and on the other a thorn in the Crown's side from the moment she and Prince Charles said "I do," depending on whom you ask—will have been gone 25 years on Aug. 31. She's one of the most dissected public figures of all time, her relationship with the royal family, the press and the citizenry that alternately adored and excoriated her seemingly examined from every angle.
The Real Reason Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Combined Their Last Names
Watch: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Reveals Why He Took Wife's Last Name. David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son is a new man in more ways than one. Not only is Brooklyn Beckham a newlywed, after marrying actress Nicola Peltz in April, he also has a new last name: Peltz Beckham. The 23-year-old exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop why he and his wife chose to combine their last names into one.
E! News
203K+
Followers
49K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0