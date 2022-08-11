Read full article on original website
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Break out the popcorn, because Peacock's about to deliver what's sure to be your new favorite rom-com. The streamer announced on Aug. 16 that Meet Cute, its new original film from Weed Road Pictures starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Joe Jonas Wants To Take The Stigma Away From Men Using Cosmetic Injectables
"I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Seen in First Joint Appearance Months After Oscars Slap
Watch: Willow Smith Addresses Backlash to Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are putting on a united front. The couple was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif. together on Aug. 13, marking their first joint public appearance since Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars five months earlier.
Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Vacation Life With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Honors Dad in Sweet Surprise Tribute at 2022 Emmys. Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing on her R & R with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. The Friends star shared a peek into her sunny vacation with Jason and wife Amanda, along with a plea for them to head back to the beach. As she put it in her Aug. 15 post, "Take us back."
Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially "Drawn" to Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC. Just like magic, Zoë Kravitz felt a connection to Channing Tatum before they even met. When casting for her directorial debut thriller film Pussy Island, the Batman star knew that role of Slater King, a tech mogul, should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." The role in question eventually went to Kravitz's now-boyfriend, who the actress admitted was her "first choice."
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors
Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
Kim Kardashian Is A Total Mood While Ziplining With North West
Watch: Kim Kardashian SPITS OUT Her Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday. Adventure is out there, and Kim Kardashian has found it. The Kardashians star documented her latest thrill-seeking mother-daughter date with North West that included a fun zipline ride. Well, not everyone thought it was fun. "I cried every step...
New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death
New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged. Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32. Sergeant Edward Soto of the...
Jennifer Lopez Sends Britney Spears a Message of Support Amid Singer's Feud With Kevin Federline
Watch: Britney Spears Shares MORE Kevin Federline Feud Details. Jennifer Lopez has got Britney Spears' back. On Aug 13, the "Let's Get Loud" singer reposted on her Instagram Story a now-deleted post shared by the fellow pop star, while including a photo of the two posing together at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Israel Houghton
Watch: Adrienne Houghton Teases More RHOBH Birthday DRAMA!. The television host announced that she and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ever James. "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" the new mom gushed in her Aug. 16 Instagram...
Pop Idol Singer Darius Campbell Danesh Dead at 41
Pop Idol fans are remembering Darius Campbell Danesh. The Scottish singer has died at the age of 41, the Rochester Police Department and Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News. Police said they responded to a call about a deceased person at a Minnesota apartment building on...
We Bought a Zoo Actress Maggie Elizabeth Jones Is a Freshman in College and We Feel Old
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. If you needed a reason to feel totally old today, here's one that will do just that—but also make you smile. Maggie Elizabeth Jones, the actress who stole our hearts while acting alongside Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson in the...
Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64 After Battling Meningitis
Watch: Denise Dowse Dead at 64: Issa Rae, Ian Ziering & More Pay Tribute. Family and friends are mourning the loss of actress Denise Dowse. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away Aug. 13, according to her family. The news came just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis. She was 64.
Meghan Trainor Doesn't Know What "Manscape" Means in Hilarious Password Sneak Peek
Watch: Keke Palmer & Jimmy Fallon Thank Betty White for "Password" As a singer-songwriter, Meghan Trainor knows her way with words—but there's one she'd apparently never heard of before her upcoming appearance on NBC's Password. As Daily Pop's exclusive sneak peek of the game show's August 16 episode shows,...
Rebecca Gayheart Shares Photo of "Family Vacay" With Estranged Husband Eric Dane
Watch: Rebecca Gayheart Talks Summer Plans With Eric Dane. Paging Dr. Sloan to St. Tropez. Rebecca Gayheart and her estranged husband Eric Dane enjoyed a trip to the French Rivera with their daughters Georgia Dane, 10 and Billie Dane, 12. In a snap posted to Rebecca's Instagram on Aug. 15,...
See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham
Watch: Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham. Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me. The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.
