Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially "Drawn" to Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC. Just like magic, Zoë Kravitz felt a connection to Channing Tatum before they even met. When casting for her directorial debut thriller film Pussy Island, the Batman star knew that role of Slater King, a tech mogul, should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." The role in question eventually went to Kravitz's now-boyfriend, who the actress admitted was her "first choice."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
Kim Kardashian Is A Total Mood While Ziplining With North West

Watch: Kim Kardashian SPITS OUT Her Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday. Adventure is out there, and Kim Kardashian has found it. The Kardashians star documented her latest thrill-seeking mother-daughter date with North West that included a fun zipline ride. Well, not everyone thought it was fun. "I cried every step...
New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death

New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged. Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32. Sergeant Edward Soto of the...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
Pop Idol Singer Darius Campbell Danesh Dead at 41

Pop Idol fans are remembering Darius Campbell Danesh. The Scottish singer has died at the age of 41, the Rochester Police Department and Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News. Police said they responded to a call about a deceased person at a Minnesota apartment building on...
ROCHESTER, MN
See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham

Watch: Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham. Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me. The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.
TENNIS
