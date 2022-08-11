Read full article on original website
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Tomato man Bob Zeni is back again
Chicago’s resident tomato expert, Bob Zeni, is back again on The John Landecker Show. Bob gives us more tomato tips and tricks and answers a few listener questions along the way. You can find his website here!
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
Tom Dreesen is coming back home to Chicago!
Stand-up comedian Tom Dreesen joins Dean Richards! The two catch up and Tom talks about what he is currently working on. Then Tom talks about his one man show, Tom Dreesen – The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh!, that is coming to Chicago on September 10th at the McAninch Arts Center. For tickets visit atthemac.org.
Mike’s Landscape Lighting now offers party lighting rentals!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share about their party lighting rentals they now offer! To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
Gray wolves could get federal sanctuary across 11 states
Bill Ripple, an ecologist at Oregon State University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how gray wolves are a keystone species that’s important to ecosystems across the country. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Chicago’s best food through tours
Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier and kicks things off with Brian Tuttle, Senior Tour & Events Director for Chicago Food Tours. They discuss the experience there Food Ambassadors deliver by showcasing Chicago’s delicious food options. Phil even shares a food tour secret of his own!
Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.
That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
The Butter Cow lady
For decades, a big draw at the Illinois and Iowa State Fairs has been the butter cow sculpture. Sarah Pratt, the artist who sculpts huge mounds of butter into cows, people and other things, has her work on display again this year at the Illinois State Fair, the Iowa State Fair and soon, the Kansas State Fair. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about how she got started — a long apprenticeship with the acknowledged master butter sculptor, the late Norma “Duffy” Lyon — the creative process and the rewards of using her art to draw attention to the great work being done by the men and women of America’s dairy industry. For Sarah, it’s a side hustle to another rewarding career. She is a full-time special education teacher in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Minnesota Wild Rice Season Opens Monday, But Make Sure Rice Is Ripe
The 2022 wild rice season officially opens across Minnesota on Monday, August 15, running through Friday, September 30. However, as harvesters may get exciting for the season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wanted to share an important reminder. Minnesota wild rice harvesters going out during the upcoming season can...
Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
Chicago Air and Water Show 2022: Guide
The Chicago Air and Water Show is returning this year for its first full-scale show since the pandemic. The show was canceled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021. We’ve got everything you need to know about this year’s show.
You Won’t Believe What Caused Major Traffic Jam On WI Highway
The cause of this major traffic jam with accidents on a Wisconsin highway will blow your mind. I make quite a few trips into the Chicago area. My mom lives in the suburbs. I have several friends that live there too. Plus, I really enjoy going to concerts in the city.
Pabst Blue Ribbon Debuts Retro Motel in Michigan
What's the new buzz around Pabst Blue Ribbon? Well, the beer company with ties to Chicago is tapping into a new realm of the hospitality industry. "Pabst: The Place" is the brand's new bookable motel experience in Traverse City, Michigan. The motel will dig deep into nostalgia with three themed...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
