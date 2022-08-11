Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Aiming for preseason opener
Murray (knee) said Monday that he's planning to make his return to game action during the Nuggets' first preseason contest Oct. 7, Roy Ward of The Age reports. Speaking at the opening of an NBA Store in Australia, Murray told local reporters that he continues to progress in his recovery and anticipates being on the floor when Denver kicks off its preseason schedule in Chicago against the Bulls. A torn ACL suffered in April of 2021 wiped out Murray's entire 2021-22 campaign, and it's been a long road back for the dynamic guard out of Kentucky. Initially, it appeared as though Murray may be able to return toward the end of last season, but he struggled to gain full confidence in the knee and ultimately did not rejoin the Nuggets before they were eliminated by the Warriors in Round 1 of the playoffs. Now roughly 16 months removed from the injury, Murray will still need to prove that he's back to his old self, so he'll likely come at a slight discount in early fantasy drafts.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons, Sixers reach settlement after All-Star filed grievance to recoup part of $20 million, per report
Although Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets over six months ago, there were still some loose ends that needed to be tied up between the All-Star guard and his former franchise. Simmons filed a grievance against the Sixers back in April in an effort to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million in salary that Philadelphia withheld from him last season for refusing to play in games prior to getting traded. Now, the two sides have come to an agreement, per Adrian Wojnarowski, though the exact dollar amount will remain confidential.
CBS Sports
Royals' MJ Melendez: Late scratch Sunday
Melendez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers for undisclosed reasons. The 23-year-old was slated to start in left field and bat leadoff, but he was instead scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. It's unclear if Melendez is dealing with an injury or if manager Mike Matheny simply opted for a late lineup change. Nate Eaton has entered the starting nine in Melendez's place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue
Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas slams Will Zalatoris’ mentor for ‘egregious and aggressive’ tweets attacking NBC duo
On Sunday, Will Zalatoris was able to outlast Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to earn his first PGA TOUR victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. During the tournament, Zalatoris’ mentor and creator of DECADE Golf, Scott Fawcett went off on Twitter in regard to some comments made about Zalatoris by Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on the broadcast.
GOLF・
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Monday
Dozier is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Twins. Dozier will get a breather after he he went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the final two games of the series with the Dodgers. Nate Eaton will take over in right field and bat sixth in the series opener.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
Dodgers News: Pair of LA All-Stars Solidifying Themselves as Ironmen
The availability of the Dodgers star players Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner have positively correlated to team success
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Richie Grant: Plays 12 snaps in preseason opener
Grant played 12 defensive snaps but didn't record any counting stats during Friday's preseason loss to the Lions. Grant drew the start at strong safety and played 12 snaps across two defensive possessions. The 2021 second-round pick appeared in 16 games as a rookie and totaled 35 tackles. He never settled into a starter's role last year, but with Atlanta in the midst of a rebuild, it appears he'll get a shot to seize a starting gig to start 2022.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Flashing power since trade
O'Hoppe is slashing .227/.393/.773 with four home runs and seven RBI in six games with Double-A Rocket City since he was traded from Philadelphia to the Angels. Though he's struck out in 25 percent of his plate appearances since shifting organizations, O'Hoppe has also walked at a hearty 18.5 percent clip in addition to experiencing the surge in power. The 22-year-old has previously shown streakiness when it comes to the long ball -- he had separate stretches earlier in the season when he homered in five consecutive games and three straight contests along with a 16-game span during which he didn't go deep at all. Collectively, he's hit 19 homers and notched 52 RBI over 344 plate appearances and could jump up to Triple-A soon if he continues to crush the ball.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Gets dinged up at practice
Davis suffered a minor undisclosed injury during Sunday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Per Hensley, Davis appeared to walk off a stinger towards the end of practice, but the veteran didn't take another rep the rest of the day. On the bright side, he didn't seek help from a trainer or leave the field early, so he appears to be dealing with a minor issue. Regardless, his status should still be monitored ahead of next Sunday's exhibition game against the Cardinals as he currently stands as the top backup behind J.K. Dobbins (knee), who's been activated off PUP but remains limited during practices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Dealing with injury
Manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's loss to the Red Sox that LeMahieu is dealing with a right big toe injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. LeMahieu sat out Sunday's series finale against Boston and has apparently been dealing with his injury for a few days. He received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break, but the issue has been bothering him while swinging recently. He'll likely get imaging done once the team returns home from Boston following Sunday's game, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Giants' J.D. Davis: Steps out of lineup
Davis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Davis has a .308/.400/.654 slash line with three home runs, four RBI and four runs in eight games since being acquired by the Giants, and he'll take a seat Sunday for the second time in the past three contests. Wilmer Flores will start at the hot corner in the series finale versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Wright: Battling arm fatigue
Wright is dealing with right arm fatigue and won't start in the first three games of the upcoming series against the Mets, which begins Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Wright allowed one earned run across six innings during his previous start Aug. 10 in Boston, and he'll...
CBS Sports
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Begins taking grounders
Rendon took grounders Friday for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in June, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. Rendon isn't going to return this season, but his ability to begin some baseball activity at this point in his recovery leaves little doubt that he'll be ready for spring training in 2023. In fact, the veteran third baseman is expected to have a normal offseason without rehab. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad echoed that point Friday, saying that he doesn't anticipate anything delaying Rendon's offseason.
Comments / 0