Parma man charged with setting parking booth on fire during Cleveland demonstrations

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Parma man faces charges after investigators say he set a parking booth on fire during demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland .

The indictment accuses 49-year-old Seth Calig of setting fire to the Shaia & PPR parking booth on West 3rd Street on May 30, 2020.

According to the indictment, Calig allegedly lit a paper towel roll and cardboard with a lighter and placed it in the parking booth, causing damage to the structure.

Calig faces one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

The Cleveland Division of Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the incident.

