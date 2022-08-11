Anne Heche being investigated for felony DUI in Mar Vista collision

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Actress Anne Heche is being investigated for felony DUI after she crashed her car into a Mar Vista home last week, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Initially the collision was being investigated as a misdemeanor; however, the department told Fox 11 that they learned there was a victim who was injured in the crash and had received medical attention. Details regarding the victim have not been released at this time.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that cocaine was found in her system, as well as possibly fentanyl; however, further testing is being done at this time.

Heche’s representatives announced earlier this week that the actress slipped into a coma and has “a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

Her car struck a residence located on S Walgrove Avenue, causing a fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it took almost 60 firefighters 65 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.

The home’s owner and her family escaped. A GoFundMe was created for her by her neighbors.

Video shared by CBS L.A . showed Heche’s blue mini Cooper car speeding down the residential street just before the crash occurred.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok