ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studying the Waverly flood

By Davis Nolan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hY09d_0hDqt1tS00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been almost one year since the terrible flood in Waverly and Humphreys County.

After the flood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a hydrological study of Trace Creek, with the hopes of coming up with solutions on how to mitigate flooding in the future. The full study will take 18-24 months, but the Corps is releasing preliminary results.

Waverly locals’ ‘high expectations’ of FEMA lead to disappointment one year post flood

They emphasize that it’s going to take time to develop and implement engineering solutions to mitigate flooding. Meanwhile, they want to make sure emergency managers have the information and tools they need when flooding is a threat. They are developing map books that show how different rainfall amounts will impact homes, public facilities, and bridges that officials can use to plan evacuation zones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1knm_0hDqt1tS00

Lt. Col. Joe Sahl, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander of the Nashville District, explained the process.

“What it basically shows you is the different colors for the different amounts of rainfall,” Lt. Col. Sahl said. “And so, as you are planning your emergency response, as we finalize this and get it more detailed, you can start seeing where different levels of different forecasts will impact different structures, homes, public facilities, bridges, and use this to plan your initial evacuation zones.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Buo5L_0hDqt1tS00

“That’s the different color codes. So, in blue you will see light blue is 7″, dark blue is 4″, mainly staying within the creek channel. As you get 7″ it starts inundating other areas, and then all the way to the purple which is the event from last year in August 2021.”

And there are plans to install gauges upstream on the creek that will remotely warn of high levels and impending flooding.

Waverly students return to different school buildings nearly one year after deadly flood

“These gauges, especially precip gauges which are more cost-efficient than stream gauges, if we can put those and link them, provide an uplink to those where you can go and view those as a general public or first responder, that makes you comfortable in knowing that you have to leave or that the forecast is accurate,” Lt. Col. Sahl explained.”

And the biggest issue Waverly residents are concerned about is cleaning debris out of Trace Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhIAi_0hDqt1tS00

During the flood, debris clogged the railroad bridge over the creek that backed up a lake of an estimated 48 million gallons of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2cYq_0hDqt1tS00

It then breached the bed of the railroad tracks, sending a tsunami-like surge of water through Waverly. Lt. Col. Sahl says that is part of the study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v1sC_0hDqt1tS00

“Pretty much anything that is restricting the flow of water, whether it’s natural topography or something that’s man-made and designed and put in place, the study looks at how the water moves through the system,” Lt. Col. Sahl pointed out. “And so, if there are impediments to how the water is moving, that will come out in the study.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

The Corps is meeting monthly with the Waverly Flood Task Force to give updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Local Counties Included in Drought Declaration

A Disaster Declaration has been designated for several counties in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The declaration was issued by the Secretary of Agriculture due to drought conditions that began on July 26th. The declaration includes six primary Tennessee counties, which includes Weakley and Henry, along with eight adjacent counties...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Humphreys County, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Waverly, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#The U S Army#Corps
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee State Guard receiving new commander

Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, announced Friday Governor Bill Lee’s appointment of retired U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Stewart as the new commander of the Tennessee State Guard. Stewart will be promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen. (Tenn.) and assume command of the State Guard during a ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on Oct. 1.
radionwtn.com

Bittersweet Night For Henry County Commission

Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy, bittersweet meeting for the Henry County Commission Monday night, as seven of its members were attending their last meeting. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented each of the seven with framed photographs of the Henry County Courthouse affixed with their names and dates of service. Ridgeway extended personal messages for each member, telling them how much they meant to the county and how appreciative he was of their service.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Army
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors

Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy