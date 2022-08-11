Read full article on original website
2 N Glennnnnnn
3d ago
so they've already accepted 2 out of 3 books from her , did I miss what the other 2 were about? I would assume they were similar and the 3rd just wasn't up to par with the other 2. But hey play that victim card everytime someone says no and sooner or later you'll hit the lotto.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
Family hosts charity softball game for a deeply personal cause
An annual charity softball game, inspired by a tragedy that is deeply personal, has raised more than $500,000 towards researching a cure for Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD).
RNC in 2024 is going to be a 3 ring circus, the world will be focused strictly on Milwaukee for that week
Bookmark or save this post and remind me in 2 years, let's compare notes.from perfect_square. Just some perspective… I Lived in Cleveland during the last RNC convention and everyone was predicting the whole city to go full Thunderdome. It was fine. I was one of the “OMG NOOOO” people. It wasn’t that bad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
WISN
Milwaukee County program makes fresh produce more accessible
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County initiative bringing locally grown, fresh produce to families for an affordable price. The Milwaukee Market Match program is a joint effort by the American Heart Association and UW-Madison Division of Extension Milwaukee County FoodWise Program. This initiative provides matching dollars to people who are...
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
Loved ones grieve for mother of 7 killed in shooting
Officials said the shooting happened near 26th and Kilbourn around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman with gunshot injuries.
spectrumnews1.com
Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
WISN
Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'
Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines
Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
Whitefish Bay residents start petition to save Fox Bay Theatre
Milwaukee developer New Land Enterprises is on a mission to bring more life back to the Fox Bay Theatre building. In order to do so, New Land proposed and presented a three-phase plan.
unitedwaygmwc.org
Grantees Announced for Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement Initiative
When everyone has access to family supporting income from work that affirms their dignity, our whole community is stronger on every level. Led by United Way's Diversity Leadership Society, the Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement initiative is anchored in the belief that all adults of working age should have the opportunity to obtain permanent employment with a livable wage at a workplace where they are treated with dignity and have opportunities for advancement. This helps families create safer, more stable, and healthier homes.
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight in Milwaukee
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail
The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
Racine police installing hidden Flock Safety devices to solve crimes
The Racine Police Dept. just purchased license plate recognition devices that will be installed throughout the city. Police say crime detection audio sensors will be placed in an undisclosed area.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
