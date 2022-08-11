Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KING-5
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
q13fox.com
'Unprecedented:' Harborview Medical Center says hospital is 30% over capacity with patients
SEATTLE - Harborview Medical Center officials on Thursday said the hospital is over capacity by about 150 patients and will have to stop admitting patients with less acute conditions. According to UW Medicine officials, Harborview Medical Center has 560 inpatients when the facility's licensed capacity is 413. Officials said more...
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
KOMO News
Crews respond to 2-alarm commercial fire in south Kitsap County
OLALLA, Wash. — Fire crews are searching for hot spots on a commercial structure fire in the south end of Kitsap County. Crews said it’s a two-alarm fire in the 13000 block of Crescent Valley Road, and flames are under control as of 3 a.m., less than an hour after crews were dispatched.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Weekend fire at Snohomish County transfer station linked to excess of piled up garbage
EVERETT, Wash. — Officials were working Monday to identify the cause of a weekend fire at the Snohomish County transfer station facility in Mountlake Terrace. Workers at the site do not believe the compressed trash pile ignited on its on but officials say the risk is being worsened by the lack of suitable shipping containers so the garbage can be hauled away in a timely fashion.
KOMO News
Video captures chaos, gunfire at Seattle sports bar that left 14YO girl critically wounded
SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows what happened in the moments before a 14-year-old girl -- an innocent bystander -- was shot early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar near T-Mobile Park that was packed with patrons. The overnight shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood was...
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
KOMO News
Crews look to determine cause of fire at West Seattle home
SEATTLE — Crews responded to a house fire in West Seattle on Monday morning. The fire broke out in the 4000 block of 35th Ave SW around 2 a.m. Firefighters left the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Crews said flames spread to all three levels of the house. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Police say confrontation occurred before man, 29, shot in West Seattle
SEATTLE — A 29-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in West Seattle after a dispute with someone near Alki Beach, authorities said. Police were called to the 1100 block of California Avenue SW shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found the unidentified...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
KOMO News
Overnight spate of violent gun incidents in Seattle leave 1 dead,5 hurt
SEATTLE — The late night hours from Friday into Saturday in Seattle were marked by several separate incidents involving gun violence that left a man dead and several others hurt, including a 14-year-old girl and man who were both critically injured, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests...
KOMO News
2 separate wrecks on I-5 northbound in Lynnwood snarl traffic
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5at 164th Street SW in Lynnwood have reopened after two separate crashes Monday night that involved multiple vehicles that snarled traffic for motorists, the Washington State Patrol said. The State Patrol said only one person was hurt and the victim was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
KOMO News
Fire damages three boats at Lake Washington marina
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters were searching for the cause of a Sunday night blaze at the Rainier Beach Yacht Club marina in Seward Park, authorities said. No injuries were reported from the blaze, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the marina located in the 9000 block of Seward Park Ave. S. One of the boats caught fire again on Monday morning,
At Least 4 Injured in Shooting at Ron Regis Park in Renton
Renton, WA: At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, calls were made to 911 for a shooting on the 1500 block of Orcas Avenue at Ron Regis Park in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, Renton Police officers had found that multiple shooting victims had left the scene. Victims...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
q13fox.com
WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
1 killed, another injured in crash on HOV off-ramp in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night in Tukwila. The crash happened on the high-occupancy vehicle lane of the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 405 to northbound Interstate 5. The collision caused the HOV...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported on Friday morning in Everett. The social media accounts of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash happened on 128th Street Southwest at 11:10 a.m. Two passenger vehicles and either a garbage truck or dump...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
Comments / 0