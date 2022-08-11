ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Crews respond to 2-alarm commercial fire in south Kitsap County

OLALLA, Wash. — Fire crews are searching for hot spots on a commercial structure fire in the south end of Kitsap County. Crews said it’s a two-alarm fire in the 13000 block of Crescent Valley Road, and flames are under control as of 3 a.m., less than an hour after crews were dispatched.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Weekend fire at Snohomish County transfer station linked to excess of piled up garbage

EVERETT, Wash. — Officials were working Monday to identify the cause of a weekend fire at the Snohomish County transfer station facility in Mountlake Terrace. Workers at the site do not believe the compressed trash pile ignited on its on but officials say the risk is being worsened by the lack of suitable shipping containers so the garbage can be hauled away in a timely fashion.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Crews look to determine cause of fire at West Seattle home

SEATTLE — Crews responded to a house fire in West Seattle on Monday morning. The fire broke out in the 4000 block of 35th Ave SW around 2 a.m. Firefighters left the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Crews said flames spread to all three levels of the house. No...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Overnight spate of violent gun incidents in Seattle leave 1 dead,5 hurt

SEATTLE — The late night hours from Friday into Saturday in Seattle were marked by several separate incidents involving gun violence that left a man dead and several others hurt, including a 14-year-old girl and man who were both critically injured, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 separate wrecks on I-5 northbound in Lynnwood snarl traffic

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5at 164th Street SW in Lynnwood have reopened after two separate crashes Monday night that involved multiple vehicles that snarled traffic for motorists, the Washington State Patrol said. The State Patrol said only one person was hurt and the victim was...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Fire damages three boats at Lake Washington marina

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters were searching for the cause of a Sunday night blaze at the Rainier Beach Yacht Club marina in Seward Park, authorities said. No injuries were reported from the blaze, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the marina located in the 9000 block of Seward Park Ave. S. One of the boats caught fire again on Monday morning,
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, another injured in crash on HOV off-ramp in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night in Tukwila. The crash happened on the high-occupancy vehicle lane of the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 405 to northbound Interstate 5. The collision caused the HOV...
TUKWILA, WA

