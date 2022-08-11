Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
California wildfire, high temps prompt Bay Area Spare the Air Alert
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
SF store owner shot with 'homemade gun' after man becomes furious he didn't win lottery
The store owner says the man came in with a lottery ticket and became angry when he was told it wasn't a winner.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 years
The popular San Francisco cafe, which is well-known for its burgers, traditional diner meals, and late-night snacks, abruptly announced its closure on Monday. After 20 years, the well-known Bay Area diner that is partially owned by Mike Dirnt of Green Day is closing.
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
Three injured after car crash on Hwy 1 near Half Moon Bay
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 1 in El Granada Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. Highway 1 was closed in both directions, but as of 5:45 p.m., one-way traffic control is in effect. The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Half […]
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
sftimes.com
4 dead in violent Oakland weekend shootings and sideshows
4 people are dead after a fatal weekend in Oakland which included shootings and sideshows. According to police, the first several shooting happened in the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and performed aid until medical personnel arrived.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
parentherald.com
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
