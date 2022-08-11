Read full article on original website
Judge rejects former mayor's request for release from prison
A federal judge has rejected the latest attempt by a former Connecticut mayor to have his sentence on child-sex charges shortened. Former Waterbury Mayor Philip Giordano, who has served 19 years of a 37-year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing 9- and 11-year-old girls, had requested compassionate release, citing in part the threat to his health from the COVID-19 pandemic. Giordano, 59, who also said he suffers from chronic spinal pain, was convicted in 2003 of repeatedly abusing the daughter and niece of a drug-addicted prostitute girlfriend, including several times in his city hall office. He was charged after FBI agents overheard assaults taking place while conducting surveillance for a separate corruption investigation.
Throw Away The Key! Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Fear For Safety in GA Prison After Federal Judge Upholds Hate Crime Convictions
Once again, cowardly wannabe klansmen can dish out the violence, but they can’t take it. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan is still trying to weasel their way out of consequences for the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The three men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder in January. TMZ reports a federal judge upheld their February hate crime conviction. Now Travis McMichael is seeking leniency with the complexion for protection catchphrase: he fears for his life.
Judge’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ruling Ousting Prosecutor Over Light Plea Deal Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Virginia’s Top Court Told
More than 60 former and current elected prosecutors asked Virginia’s highest court to find that a lower court judge threatened the separation of powers through his “unprecedented” decision to oust the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County from a case over a lenient plea deal. In June,...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder.Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won't be safe in a Georgia state prison system...
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year faces as many as 15 years in prison Monday when a judge hands down his sentence in federal court. In March, a jury in Washington,...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron
Breonna Taylor's family believe Attorney General Daniel Jay Cameron should be held accountable for his inaction in her case. The post ‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Catholic school principal sentenced for embezzling $175K meant for student activities, services: feds
A former Catholic school principal in Washington, D.C., will now spend more than two years behind bars after federal prosecutors sentenced her for stealing at least $175,000 meant for student activities and services and using the cash on items such as luxury fashion goods. Bridget Coates, 49, of Falls Church,...
Michigan Teen Forced To Endure Reunification Therapy With Her Alleged Abuser Makes TikTok Plea
In Lenawee County, Michigan, a father was sentenced to 14-days in jail after his children refused a second round of court-mandated reunification therapy with their mother. protesting in front of courthousecourtesy of Marogi family Via TikTok.
Judge again refuses to block use of law in NC AG probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday again refused to block a North Carolina district attorney from pursuing charges using a specific state law about a 2020 television commercial run by state Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign. Campaign lawyers for Stein, a Democrat, have argued that a law targeting allegedly false ads violates free speech rights and is inherently unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles on Monday declined to temporarily prevent that law from being enforced while the campaign committee and others related to Stein’s campaign file an appeal at the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Eagles last week already rejected a request by the campaign and other plaintiffs in a lawsuit to set aside the law while they seek to have the criminal statute struck down.
abovethelaw.com
Bullying Judge Gets Suspended
Arkansas judge Don Bourne was accused of “bullying, angry demeanor and impolite behavior” in complaints received by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. As a result, Bourne has been suspended by the Arkansas Supreme Court without pay for 90 days, with 75 days held in abeyance for one year if he satisfies remedial conditions.
Army officer's assault suit against Virginia police can proceed to trial
A federal judge says a U.S. Army lieutenant can go to trial against police officers in Virginia whose traffic stop drew national attention and outrage.
Private prison firm to settle lawsuit over inmate death
A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate's killing that got national attention after a judge ordered the plaintiff's attorney to stop tweeting about it. Tennessee-based CoreCivic and attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represents the family of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate who died, noted the settlement Tuesday in a federal court filing in Nashville.The plaintiff in the lawsuit is G. Marie Newby, the mother of Terry Childress, who died in February 2021 after his cellmate assaulted him, court records show. The lawsuit, blaming low staffing levels, claims correctional officers were not...
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison.The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey County judge has granted a temporary restraining order, saying that reincarcerating the individuals could still be detrimental to their health.Assistant Attorney General Corinne Wright on Friday asked Judge Mark Ireland to cancel further hearings on the corrections order and said that the state instead will make individual determinations for the 18 people remaining...
